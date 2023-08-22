A Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to ask the county court to convene a panel to properly frame a home rule charter amendment question so it can appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Court intervention will be requested for the ballot question because the county’s election board did not vote to provide required certification at its meeting last week. Instead, the board unanimously agreed to send it back to the county law office for revisions, saying the number of changes warrants eight separate questions instead of one.

The proposed amendment would revamp the charter section covering the election board and include changes in the way a fifth seat is structured and filled and the eligibility requirements for all board members. It also vacates the currently seated board if the amendment passes.

Time is running out to certify the question because the target deadline is around three weeks from now to finalize the general election ballot so it can be proofed and printed for mail ballot voters and programmed into electronic ballot marking devices used at polling places.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban had proposed another option to eliminate the referendum from the ballot entirely through initiation of a new ordinance rescinding the one that authorized the ballot question.

Urban’s proposal did not advance because four votes are required to introduce an ordinance, and LeeAnn McDermott was the only other council member to support it, with her vote coming after a lengthy pause.

Ten of 11 council members then approved the option to go to court, with the lone no vote from Urban. Those in support: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, McDermott, Tim McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Chris Perry, Kendra Vough, Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., who had drafted the ordinance.

Council discussed the potential litigation and legal strategies in a closed-door executive session before Tuesday’s meeting.

Specifically, the resolution council approved said it would petition the county Court of Common Pleas to appoint county judges or electors to serve instead of the election board for the purpose of framing the ballot question set forth in council’s ordinance.

Five advocacy groups had gathered outside the county courthouse before council’s meeting to oppose the ballot question — Action Together NEPA, In This Together NEPA, the Wilkes Barre NAACP, All Voting is Local Action and For Our Future.

If approved, the charter amendment would:

• Empower council to appoint the fifth election board member of any affiliation instead of leaving that choice up to the four council-appointed members (two Democrats and two Republicans).

• Fill the fifth seat every two years instead of four years.

• Allow the board to select any board member as chair instead of automatically making the member in the fifth seat the chair.

• Vacate the current election board in January.

• Change the retroactive window for board eligibility prohibitions from four years to two years.

• Remove “paid election workers” from eligibility prohibitions.

• Reduce the continuous political party registration minimum requirement from five years to three years prior to board appointment.

• Omit a current requirement to vacate a board seat if the member files a petition for nomination or election or becomes a candidate for any elective public office.

