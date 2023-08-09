Veteran Luzerne County employee Mary Roselle will serve as the county’s acting budget/finance division head, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Wednesday.

Roselle will start in the new position when current division head Brian Swetz ends his county employment Aug. 24. Swetz has accepted a position as Wilkes-Barre’s new finance officer.

Citing Roselle’s more than 35 years of finance and management experience, Crocamo told council she was pleased to announce the appointment and that it will “ensure the seamless continuation of financial operations and leadership within the division.”

Roselle has worked as executive director of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging since January 2016.

She has been employed at the county agency for 22 years and worked as the agency’s administrative services director during the first 15 years of her tenure. In this position, she was responsible for fiscal management, budgeting, contract procurement, policy setting and aspects of human resources, Crocamo said.

As executive director, Roselle was committed to helping older residents remain active and their communities and providing access to services they need to live independently as long as possible, she said.

Roselle has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and an MBA in finance — both from Wilkes University.

Prior to her county employment, Roselle worked as finance manager for G.E. Capital Communications and Commonwealth Telephone.

She also is an adjunct professor at Misericordia University, teaching accounting and finance courses.

Crocamo said Roselle has “consistently demonstrated dedication and proficiency in managing complex financial matters.”

“With a proven track record of expertise in financial management and a deep understanding of Luzerne County’s financial landscape, Ms. Roselle is well positioned to lead the budget and finance division during this transitional period,” Crocamo said. “Her experience, skill, and qualifications make her suitable for the role.”

Under the county’s home rule charter, employees can serve as interim division heads for 90 days in each calendar year. Crocamo has said she is starting to prepare the search for a new division head. The charter requires council confirmation of the manager’s nominees for the eight division head positions.

While serving as interim division head, Roselle will continue to oversee ongoing initiatives at the Area Agency on Aging, Crocamo said. This includes the agency’s development of a 10-year master plan and multi-county center to temporarily house seniors requiring protective services and the review and approval of agency reports to the state.

Roselle will receive compensation based on a $106,643 annual salary while serving as interim division head to cover both responsibilities.

The portion dealing with the division head duties — $98,263 — is based on the compensation currently paid to Swetz. The remaining portion for aging agency duties won’t come out of the general fund operating budget.

Crocamo already had appointed Roselle to her 2024 budget planning team.

Roselle said she looks forward to the assignment.

“I’m excited to help with the budget process and work with the team that’s there,” Roselle said. “I’m sure everything will go very smoothly.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.