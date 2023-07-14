Luzerne County 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans has submitted his resignation and will end his county employment July 28, county Manager Romilda Crocamo told county council Friday afternoon.

“I want to thank Fred for his years of dedicated service and his contribution to Luzerne County. As executive director of 911, he saved countless lives,” Crocamo wrote. “He will be missed.”

In his resignation letter, Rosencrans said he will ease the transition by assisting Crocamo and 911 staff with any training tasks during his final weeks on the job and leaving thorough instructions and records for his replacement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the knowledge and experience I have gained by working here,” Rosencrans wrote. “I am very grateful for the time I have spent with Luzerne County 911 and the professional relationships I’ve built.”

He also addressed Crocamo directly, writing, “It has truly been a pleasure working for you, and I hope and know our paths will cross again in the future.”

Rosencrans was one of three finalists for the county manager position. County council selected Crocamo, who started the oversight position May 25.

A Dallas Township resident, Rosencrans has more than 27 years of experience in municipal and county government.

He has worked for the county more than 17 years, starting as a data/technical support manager in March 2006. He was appointed interim 911 director in May 2013 and was promoted to 911 executive director in 2014.

At the start of 2022, he served as the county’s interim operational services division head for 90 days while continuing to oversee 911.

Rosencrans was a full-time Dallas Township police officer from June 1998 until his county employment.

