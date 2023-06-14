A Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office investigation of the November general election paper shortage found no evidence of criminal intent or activity, according to a copy of the report released Wednesday by District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Ultimately, the investigation revealed that the director, deputy director, operations manager, election technicians and administration all “play a role in ensuring sufficient amounts of ballot paper are stocked in the machines prior to Election Day.”

The report highlights the lack of institutional knowledge among those overseeing the election bureau at that time.

“The evidence shows that the failure to provide paper to the polling places was not a deliberate act, but rather a catastrophic oversight,” it said.

“It appears that amid the flurry of activities involved in the newly hired parties managing the election, the steps of ensuring the correct paper was on hand, ordering that paper if not on hand, and then loading sufficient quantities of that paper into the cabinets were missed by all officials tasked with such responsibilities throughout the process. Were any of those steps followed, the lack of paper would have been detected prior to Election Day, and the paper supply misadventure averted.”

However, the investigation still uncovered facts and circumstances the DA’s Office believes are important and should be considered by the election board, bureau, council and manager, it said.

“As the Office of District Attorney has authority to investigate all manner of voting impropriety, but only proceeds on criminal activity, we refer any further issues uncovered throughout this investigation back to the administration for evaluation and any action they deem necessary.”

The report spells out the length of county employment for key figures at the time of the paper shortage in 2022:

• Then-county manager Randy Robertson had started work June 13, or four months before the general election.

• Jennifer Pecora, head of the county Administrative Services Division that includes the election bureau, began in her position Sept. 2, or 67 days before the general.

• Beth Gilbert started work as deputy election director in July, or three months and 25 days prior to the general. Michael Susek had announced his resignation in July and left Aug. 11, or 89 days before the general. Gilbert became acting election director in September.

• Emily Cook was first hired in the bureau as an administrative assistant in September 2021, was promoted to election operations manager in March and became acting deputy election director in September. She had the most experience among election bureau supervisors, but still only 14 months.

As part of the investigation, detectives obtained communications from multiple sources, including an Oct. 13 text message exchange between then-acting deputy director Cook and then-acting director Gilbert.

Cook wrote: “I don’t think we will need it for this election but we are running low on ballot paper. We will probably send out all the paper we have.”

Gilbert replied: “I will order.”

That paper was never ordered, the report said. But detectives also obtained a handwritten checklist drafted by Cook that specified the first item was to restock paper in the Americans with Disabilities Act machine, which refers to ballot marking devices.

“Although the list does not particularly mention the non-ADA machines, one would presume that the notation would serve as a reminder to ensure the stocking of paper in all machines which did not occur,” it said.

The report added: “It was clear from the interviews and other evidence that again, although a glaring mistake, the omission was not intentional. The parties involved were obviously distressed by the error and resulting effects.”

The DA’s Office first got involved in the matter when it received complaints about paper shortages that morning the morning of the election. The office immediately gathered all available detectives at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre to assist.

The shortage of proper-stock paper for the ballot marking devices at numerous polling places in the November general had prompted the county to resort to the extreme measure of keeping all polling places open an extra two hours, or until 10 p.m. A county judge granted the county’s request for an extension following an emergency court proceeding.

Robertson had asked Sanguedolce to assist with a review of what happened. The election board also subsequently voted to refer the matter to the DA’s Office.

On the subject of the court-ordered voting extension, the DA’s Office followed up on testimony a Hazleton Fourth Ward voter presented during a Congressional hearing on the matter in March. The voter had said his polling place was closed when he and his wife went there at 8:09 p.m.

County detectives interviewed the judge of elections and confirmed the allegation was true. The worker told investigators there were not enough workers able to remain past 8 p.m. and that attempts to reach the election bureau were unsuccessful.

“As this matter did not involve a criminal act, but rather was borne out of necessity due to an inability to accommodate the extra hours, we refer the matter back to the Office of Law for a determination as to whether further action could or should be taken,” the report said.

