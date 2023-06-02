Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo forwarded a proposed capital plan to council Thursday as required by the county’s home rule charter but requested the option to suggest revisions as she performs more due diligence.

The plan had been scheduled for introduction at the May 23 council meeting, before Crocamo started work May 25, but the document was not submitted by the administration.

Crocamo gave council the plan compiled by the engineering office — which she received on Tuesday — to comply with the June 1 charter deadline, but said she wants to review proposed new projects and available funds. Going forward, she has identified the need for more comprehensive long-term capital planning to better prepare for future needs and stay on top of ongoing maintenance.

The engineering proposal says the capital projects fund currently has a $2.88 million balance, but only $1.5 million remains after prior earmarks are deducted for projects not yet completed.

Most of the funding is available because council voted last August to replenish the capital fund with $2 million from the reserve.

The plan proposes allocating all remaining $1.5 million in funds for two projects:

• $1.1 million to replace the windows at the county-owned Penn Place building at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street in Wilkes-Barre. That estimate would include new flashing, brick ledges, lintel restoration, interior patching and window sill replacement, it said.

• $408,000 for pavement resurfacing at the county road/bridge warehouse and voting machine warehouse on Reichard Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Council has until Sept. 1 to make changes or adopt the plan as-is.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.