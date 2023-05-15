Ten new Luzerne County government employees were hired in April, according to the new monthly personnel report.

The new workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Michele Dillon, Children and Youth clerk typist, $14.57; Laurel DiPaolo, part-time human services clerk, $15; Jonathan Hart, district attorney’s administrative assistant, $19.66; Forest Hawkins and John Kohl, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $20.30; Cynthia Kluk, human resources generalist, $21.54; Michael Konycki, prison lieutenant, $30.29; Rachel Linso, tourism membership and marketing coordinator, $21.03; Christopher Maguire, district attorney’s office detective, $24.34; and Margaret Walters, district attorney’s clerk, $15.85.

Employee departures

Eight workers left county employment last month, it said.

There were seven resignations: Ashley Banditelli and Jenna Kurent, 911 telecommunicators; James Evanoski, budget/finance senior accountant; Joyssen Gonzalez, deputy sheriff; Terrence Kringe, Children and Youth caseworker 2; Andrew Watkins, 911 telecommunicator specialist; and Jonathan Adam Trebunak, 911 PSAP supervisor.

One worker was listed under terminations, road/bridge equipment operator Jason Jarret.

Promotions

Seven employees advanced to new positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Jessica Beishline, human resources director, $43.59; Philip Buickus, Mental Health/Developmental Services program specialist, $23.91; William D’Angelo, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor, $25.27; Dawn Louise Elmy, prothonotary clerk 3, $19.34; Neil Murphy, district attorney’s office child abuse detective, $25.31; Owen Lavery, Aging Agency part-time senior center operator, $16.90; and Lawrence Whitehead, district attorney’s drug task force coordinator, $26.37.

Search committee

Following past practice, county council disbanded the three citizen manager search committee immediately after 10 of 11 council members hired Romilda Crocamo as the new manager last week.

Required under the county’s home rule charter, the committee must seek and screen manager applicants and recommend the finalists it deems most qualified to council.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Vough publicly thanked the volunteer members — Charles Sciandra, Danielle Ader and David Fusco — saying they put in a lot of time.

Litigation

Council unanimously voted last week to approve county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s request to initiate litigation “regarding the social media crisis” through a contingent-fee agreement that does not require payment of legal fees unless the county recovers funds, the agenda said.

“There exists a serious public health and safety crisis as a result of social media companies causing a rise in rates of depression, anxiety, suicide and other tragic events among the residents of Luzerne County,” said the proposed resolution up for council adoption.

The county will enter into a contingency fee agreement with Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Bern Cappelli LLC, which specializes in litigation against social media companies. The firm would receive 25% of any recovered funds.

In a memo last month to county officials, Sanguedolce said he has been following claims from various municipal entities against social media companies, such as TikTok Inc., FaceBook Operations LLS, Google LLC and YouTube LLC.

“The claims are centered around evidence that these social media giants designed and marketed exploitative and addictive platforms with the intent to target our youth, resulting in widespread, harmful and tragic events,” the DA wrote.

Bridge allocation

Council also approved West Hazleton’s request for $850,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds toward rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek. Although the project was initially deemed ineligible, the borough had provided additional census data showing it qualified for the funding.

The borough considers the bridge stormwater infrastructure because its collapse would inhibit the flow of Black Creek, which accumulates stormwater from West Hazleton and surrounding communities, officials said. Closure of the bridge has forced detours through a residential neighborhood.

Borough Councilman William Sharkey Jr. said the bridge is essential, and the borough does not have the financial means to fund such a project.

“This is a great relief,” Sharkey said of council’s allocation.

