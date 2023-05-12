Instead of backing away from endorsements, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce is now encouraging Tuesday’s primary election voters to support all six county council candidates backed by the Republican Party of Luzerne County.

The party posted the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon with a photograph of Sanguedolce flanked by the six: Carl Bienias III, Anthony Corrado, LeeAnn McDermott, Matthew Mitchell, Kimberly Platek and Richard Tihansky. Bienias, Mitchell and McDermott currently serve on council.

“In order for Luzerne County to successfully move forward, we need to elect the right candidates to our county council,” said Sanguedolce, who is running for re-election unopposed with the party’s endorsement. “After meeting the party’s endorsed candidates, it’s clear they have the dedication and experience to lead our government.”

Sanguedolce had initially endorsed only Mitchell after the candidate met with him to share his goals for county government.

The endorsement of Mitchell, announced earlier this month, prompted Saylorsburg resident Jason Carr to file an ethics complaint against the DA.

Sanguedolce said he is certain he was within his legal rights to endorse. In his endorsement letter for Mitchell, the DA said “rational and sensible representation” is needed on council and that he hopes voters conclude Mitchell has the “right experience and temperament” to represent the people.

The DA’s endorsement follows an announcement earlier this week that former Congressman Lou Barletta has endorsed the same six, describing them as “qualified, principled conservatives.”

“Their backgrounds and work in both public office and the private sector will bring the experience we need. I am confident these candidates will work together and put the people of Luzerne County first,” Barletta said.

The party also sent mailers to southern county voters featuring a letter from Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat urging them to support the six endorsed candidates.

Competition has heated up because 12 Republicans are seeking the party’s six primary nominations, which means only half will make it to the primary.

The other Republican contenders are Thomas Dombroski, Gregory W. Griffin, Harry Haas, Ronald D. Knapp, Vivian Kreidler-Licina and Stephen J. Urban. Only Urban is an incumbent.

Carr, who lives in Monroe County but speaks out about Luzerne County because he owns properties here, said he filed another ethics complaint Thursday against McDermott over her use of her county email address on a campaign business card. He cited a section of the county ethics code involving “misuse of county resources.”

McDermott said she cannot comment because she has not received any complaint to review.

Under the code, the county ethics commission must rely on a panel of outside attorneys to handle the initial stage of complaint investigations. A contracted attorney has 60 days to determine whether an investigation should be terminated, further investigated or result in the issuing of a formal complaint spelling out alleged code violations. If a formal complaint is issued, the respondent then has 30 days to admit or deny the allegations.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.