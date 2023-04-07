Jessica Beishline has been hired as Luzerne County’s new human resources director, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz told council Thursday.

It is a key management post in county government, which employs approximately 1,400 workers — many covered by 10 collective bargaining agreements and three memorandums of understanding.

Beishline started working as a county human resources generalist in October 2018 and was promoted to HR business partner in March 2022, records show.

She has been working as acting HR director since February, when Angela Gavlick left after six years of overseeing the department to accept a position outside county government.

“I am looking forward to my new role within the organization, and I am ready to take on the challenges it may bring,” Beishline said Thursday evening.

Beishline will receive the advertised compensation of $85,000, Swetz said.

Swetz said he provided the staffing update to council because the HR director must deal with most or all county departments.

For the same reason, Swetz said he will inform council when a new information technology director is hired. That position will remain posted until it is filled.

Ray Kase resigned as IT director the end of last year, and the position is posted under the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org, with a compensation range of $85,000 to $90,000.

In another personnel move, Swetz told council that budget/finance office administrator Mark Majikes will serve as the new interim budget/finance division head, effective Friday.

A temporary overseer is necessary because Swetz temporarily stepped away from his role as budget/finance division head to serve as acting county manager.

Swetz had appointed Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro as acting budget/finance division head in November, but the county’s home rule charter limits interim division heads to 90-day appointments per calendar year.

Dalessandro will return to his position as deputy director.

“I want to thank Mr. Dalessandro for his time as acting manager, and he will remain an integral part of the budget and finance team,” Swetz said in his email.

