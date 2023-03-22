Kingston resident Harry Haas formally announced he is running for Luzerne County Council “to bring back financial responsibility, accountability, and common sense.”

As a former county councilman for a decade, Haas said he understands county government.

“I have a proven track record of speaking truth to power, equipping county employees and responding to the needs of county residents,” said Haas, who is seeking a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary.

Haas said his major accomplishments include saving taxpayers millions of dollars and helping to reduce the nearly half-billion dollar county debt by over 50%.

“Two years of unnecessary tax increases, botched elections, political hires for management positions, increased employee turnover and mismanagement of $56 million of federal relief funds” motivated Haas to run, his announcement said.

“The failure of this council majority is clear when people are openly wishing for a return to the commissioner form of county government,” says Haas. “A change of the current majority will restore confidence in the home rule government that has failed in the last two years.”

Haas, a schoolteacher, lives in Kingston with his wife Kristin and their two children. For more information on Harry Haas, visit his website: www.harryhaas.com or Facebook page: Haas for Luzerne County Council.

A majority of council seats — six of 11 — are up for grabs this year.