The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club has announced that the organization’s 2023 ‘Tour of Back Mountain Gardens’ will be held Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The tenth biennial event will include tours of five beautiful private gardens; numerous nature, gardening, container, and educational presentations, and the popular Back Mountain Bloomers Flower Show, with the theme “A Time to Remember.”

New this year will be the chance to tour a pollinator garden, located adjacent to the Dallas Township Municipal Building. Master gardeners, who created and care for the garden, will be on hand to answer questions about the garden’s plants, selected because of their ability to attract pollinators such as bees, wasps, and butterflies, and the importance of pollination to the world’s food chain. All Garden Tour stops are located within an eight-mile radius of the Borough of Dallas in the area known as the Back Mountain of Luzerne County.

Tickets for the ‘Tour of Back Mountain Gardens’ are $20 per person if purchased on or before June 17, and $25 after June 17. Tour information is available online at www.backmountainbloomers.org. A downloadable brochure with a ticket registration form will be available on the website after April 1. Check back for updates.

Ticket registration forms also will be available beginning May 1 at the Back Mountain Library, 96 Huntsville Rd., Dallas; Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas; and at Pizza Perfect, 16 Carverton Rd., Shavertown. Proceeds will support Back Mountain Bloomers community outreach projects.

Postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, the popular biennial garden tour began in 2003 and is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The 2023 gardens offer a variety of styles including a woodsy garden punctuated by many perennials, shrubs, and wood carvings; a colorful garden with hummingbird-friendly flowering plants; an eclectic garden offering great examples of container gardening accented by metal lawn decorations; and a must-see garden imbedded into a series of rock ledges. In addition, a master gardener with a greenhouse on property will offer lessons on how to start plants from seeds either in a greenhouse or at home with a grow light.

Lisa Lindquist, of West Wyoming, is manager of the committee organizing the 2023 event. According to Ms. Lindquist, all featured gardens are owned and maintained by members of the Bloomer’s Club. A variety of garden and nature presentations is also planned. Presenters include CIP Rehab – exercises for gardeners; Edward’s Garden Center – container gardening; Floral Designs – table design; Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society; NEPA Bonsai Society – displays, demonstrations, and sales; Pennsylvania Game Commission; Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network – Lyme disease prevention; Penn State Extension Master Gardeners – pollinator garden and seed starting; and Wild Birds Unlimited. In addition, local En Plein Aire (open air) artists will paint and draw at different gardens throughout the day. Their collective works will go on display at a date to be announced later in the year.

For additional information, email info@backmountainbloomers.org or follow the Back Mountain Bloomers on Facebook.