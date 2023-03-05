Luzerne County Councilman Carl Bienias III announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Luzerne County Council in the May 16 primary election.

Born and raised in Hanover Township, Bienias has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in political science from King’s College and obtained a law degree from the Widener University School of Law. He is licensed to practice before the state Supreme Court and works for a law firm litigating workers’ compensation cases throughout the state.

Bienias has served as a county council member since February 2022, finishing the term of Walter Griffith, who was elected county controller.

“Serving on county council and representing the residents of the county where I was born and raised has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Throughout my time on council, I have tried to roll up my sleeves, work with other members of council and do what is necessary to keep Luzerne County moving forward,” Bienias said.

He stated he worked proactively, proposing cuts that significantly reduced the county budget without compromising services necessary for residents.

Bienias noted he has made it a priority to ensure the county stays on track to fully pay off the debt service and maintain an A credit rating. Bienias said debt service is the county’s second largest expense, and once that is paid off, the county will be in an extraordinary financial position.

“This was done through a lot of hard work and effort as well as financial discipline, which I intend to continue,” he said.

Bienias believes the county should “continue to invest in ourselves” with a particular focus on infrastructure and small businesses.

“Throughout my life I have seen Luzerne County grow. We need to continue to invest in our infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, as well as in businesses to bring good-paying jobs to the area.”

Bienias is also leading efforts to reduce the number of county council members from 11 to 7 by amending the home rule charter.

“The time I have spent on council has given me the opportunity to fully understand the challenges facing this county and to help people living in my community. If given the chance, I will continue to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the job and be an advocate for the residents of Luzerne County” Bienias said.

A majority of Luzerne County Council seats — six of 11 — are up for grabs this year.