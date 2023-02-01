Luzerne County has revised security protocols for citizen board members, officials said.

The matter came to light Tuesday through an email county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora sent to county election board members.

Pecora told the five board members she was “very respectfully” informing them their swipe-badge access to the election bureau would be turned off for the special election.

“You will certainly be permitted into the bureau with leadership present,” Pecora told the board.

Speaking Tuesday night, Pecora said the county is no longer allowing members of any county boards, authorities and commissions to enter secure office areas on their own.

Pecora said the county has many outside boards, authorities and commissions, and the administration concluded non-employees should not have unfettered access to office areas.

“Badge access was turned off to all non-employees for safety and security purposes,” Pecora said.

County Acting Manager Brian Swetz said the decision was made with input from the sheriff’s department.

He said there are approximately 190 board members, although many don’t have security access to county government buildings.

Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Tuesday she has no problem with the access restriction.

Election Board members also were informed they must use the general public entrance to the county-owned Penn Place Building, which houses the election bureau and requires security screening.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.