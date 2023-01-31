Voters in 18 Luzerne County municipalities will head to the polls today for a special election to replace former state Sen. John Gordner.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Two candidates appear on the ballot in the race, which falls in multiple counties: Democrat Patricia L. Lawton and Republican Lynda J Schlegel Culver, according to the county’s sample ballot.

Approximately 34,350 voters in 31 precincts are eligible to cast ballots in this county in the following municipalities: the townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dorrance, Fairview, Hollenback, Huntington, Nescopeck, Rice, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Wright and the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola and Shickshinny.

Electronic poll books are scheduled to be used for voter sign-in at the polls, said county Acting Election Director Beth McBride. She noted paper poll books also have been supplied to each precinct in case there are any unforeseen issues with the electronic books.

Voters will make their selections on paper ballots instead of the electronic ballot marking devices, although an electronic machine will be available for those with disabilities, McBride said.

Once selections are made, voters must feed the paper ballot into a tabulator/scanner for the vote to be cast, she reminded voters.

Mail ballots must be received in the county election bureau by 8 p.m. tonight to be counted. Approximately 4,800 voters requested mail ballots for the special election.

Those with questions or concerns about the ballots or tabulators — or anything else they encounter in the polling place — should alert the judge of elections before they cast their ballot so the judge can assess the situation and, if warranted, resolve it, McBride said.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email elections@luzernecounty.org for assistance or to report any issues.

As usual, results will be posted and updated at luzernecounty.org after the polls close. Information on polling places also has been posted on the election bureau page.

Temporary workers, all sworn in, will convene at 7 a.m. at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre to start processing mail ballots, McBride said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.