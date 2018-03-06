PSU WB to host diversity presentation by Matt Glowacki

LEHMAN TWP. — Penn State Wilkes Barre Health Services will host Matt Glowacki for a lecture called “Bringing Diversity into Focus” at noon on Tuesday, March 13 in Penn State Wilkes Barre’s Bierly Auditorium.

The free lecture is open to Penn State students and the public.

Glowacki, who was born without legs, will discuss how he straddles the two different worlds he inhabits: the able-bodied one and the disabled one. Glowacki will offer new ways of thinking and provide a fresh perspective to his audiences, sharing first-hand accounts of living a unique lifestyle.

Glowacki, 31, owns three successful businesses, has represented his country in international athletic competition and drives a car.

He has traveled the country spreading his message of awareness to over one million students at various college campuses. He states his goal in public speaking is to “teach individuals not to fear interacting with diverse individuals but to be excited about the potential in others.”

Glowacki has gained recognition having played on the USA Paralympic Sitting Volleyball team for eight years and for participating in the 2000 Paralympics in Australia. His past presentations include “Diversity According to Family Guy and South Park,” “Happy Hour 24/7,” “Walking is Over-Rated!” and “Aren’t We All Just a Little Bit Prejudiced?”

Glowacki also has a book slated to be released in mid-2018 titled “Able-Bodied Like Me.”

For information or to RSVP for Glowacki’s presentation contact Suzanne Attanasio, sua23@psu.edu or 570-675-9250.