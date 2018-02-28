Allison Chisenhall and Brandon Alexander Harding are wed

Allison Chisenhall and Brandon Alexander Harding were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 2017 in the ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, Texas by officiant Dr. Andrew Fox.

The bride is the daughter of Jack and Tammy Chisenhall, San Antonio, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Andrew and Jeanne Ruffo, San Antonio, Texas; Frank and Merrie Monaco, La Vernia, Texas; and the late Gordon and Ann Chisenhall, Schertz, Texas.

The groom is the son of Brian and Dawn Harding, Dallas. He is the grandson of Robert and Faye Geisinger, Plymouth; and the late Barbara Harding and G. Kenneth Harding Jr., West Chester.

The bride was escorted down the aisle and given in marriage by her father Jack Chisenhall. Scripture reader was Claire Hensarling. Allison chose Gabrielle Iturralde and Kristen Politis as her maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Abigail Clark, Colleen Frey, Danielle Stewart, Elizabeth Bagdorf, Evie Smith and May Sumi. Junior bridesmaids were Brooklyn Monaco, Lauren Monaco and Vivian Monaco. Flower girl was Olivia Monaco.

The groom chose Drew Harding and Jeffrey Boorman as his best men. Groomsmen were John Chisenhall, Landis Chisenhall, Nick Cicione, Nick Demosthenes, Ryan Von Der Fecht, and Will Keller. Junior groomsmen were Drew Ashmore, Jack Ashmore, Konnor Monaco and Walker Cherry. Ring bearer was Parker Cherry.

The bride and groom were honored at a garden bridal shower at the home of the groom’s parents in Dallas. The couple was also given a shower at the home of the bride’s parents in San Antonio, TX. Melissa Hensarling held a bridesmaid’s luncheon at The Lantana Wine Room in Horseshoe Bay Resort. The parents of the groom hosted the rehearsal dinner at The Captain’s Quarters, overlooking Lake Lyndon B. Johnson at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. The wedding reception was held in the gardens at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. The honeymoon getaway car was a 1957 Facel Vega Typhoon.

Allison is a 2011 graduate of Keystone School, San Antonio and a 2015 graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. She is employed as a Chemical Process Engineer at BAE Systems, Inc., Kingsport, Tennessee.

Brandon is a 2011 graduate of Dallas Senior High School and a 2015 graduate of Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He is also a 2017 magna cum laude graduate of Lehigh University with a Master of Science degree in Engineering and Management. He is employed as a Chemical Process Engineer at BAE Systems, Inc., Kingsport, Tennessee.

Following the wedding, the couple honeymooned in Italy.

The couple reside in Kingsport, TN with their two rescue cats, Simba and Boo.