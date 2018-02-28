Misericordia University to hold Career Exploration Camps

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will offer rising high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to experience and learn more about professions and residential life on a college campus in a series of six Career Exploration Camps in June.

The university offers academic camps in biology, chemistry-biochemistry, communications and media, literature, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. Space is limited in each camp, so registration is necessary.

Larry D. Corpus, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, is offering the Biology Career Exploration Camp from June 24-27 for high school students who have a deep-rooted interest in biology. Participants will investigate molecular and cell biology, study anatomy and physiology, and gain a better understanding of aquatic and terrestrial ecology. Registration is required for the camp, which costs $90. For information, or to register, contact Dr. Corpus at lcorpus@misericordia.edu or at 570-674-8166.

The Chemistry-Biochemistry Sciences Career Exploration Camp from June 24-26 allows students to explore possible careers in forensic science, alternative energy, the pharmaceutical industry, and more. The camp costs $85. For information or to register, contact Anna Fedor, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, at 570-674-6769 or at afedor@misericordia.edu.

The Communications and Media Career Exploration Camp on June 24-27 offers students the opportunity to learn about careers available in the field. Students create a television magazine show, learn studio and field production techniques, write stories, and perform graphic design. Afterward, they receive a copy of their show as the first entries into their pre-professional media portfolios. The camp is guided by members of the Misericordia University Department of Mass Communications and Design who have decades of professional experience in broadcasting and graphic design. Faculty members also advise MU’s national and state award-winning media, including the television network MCN 87 and The Highlander student newspaper. The cost of the camp is $90. For information or to register, contact Melissa Sgroi, assistant professor and chair, at 570-674-6744 or at msgroi@misericordia.edu.

The Literature Career Exploration Cam is offering the theme, “200 Years of Frankenstein,” for its camp from June 24-27. T he camp provides an opportunity for students who have a love for stories, poems, novels, and the stage to work with Misericordia faculty and students in a variety of workshop settings, including creative writing, literary adaptation, literature, pop culture, and literature in the multi-media age. The camp explores literature from around the world, including American, multi-ethnic and English, and examines its use in popular culture. The camp costs $85. For information, or to register, contact Patrick Hamilton, associate professor and chair of the Department of English, at 570-674-8020 or at phamilto@misericordia.edu.

The Occupational Therapy Career Exploration Camp is June 24-26. Under the direction of Dr. Joseph Cipriani, professor of occupational therapy, the camp provides extensive hands-on experience in a health care specialty field by giving students an opportunity to learn about the profession, meeting faculty and students in the academic department, and touring clinical sites in northeastern Pennsylvania. Community site visits allow students to observe the wide range of services offered by therapists, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, hospital treatments, and pediatric services. The camp costs $90. For information or to apply, contact Jolene Miraglia at jmiragli@misericordia.edu. Admission to the camp is competitive. To apply online, log on to www.misericordia.edu/ot and click on Career Exploration Camp.

The Speech-Language Pathology Career Exploration Camp for rising seniors is June 24-27. The academic camp allows students to become familiar with the many career options in the growing field of speech-language pathology. Participants tour the department’s state-of-the-art academic facilities at John J. Passan Hall, learn about the career field from guest lecturers, interact with pediatric clients, and observe live therapy sessions in the Speech-Language and Hearing Center. Speech-language pathologists work in schools, hospitals, nursing care facilities, home health care settings, outpatient care centers, day care centers for children, and institutions of higher education. The camp costs $95 and space is limited. For information, contact Tracey O’Day at 570-674-6724 or at today@misericordia.edu. To register, log on to www.misericordia.edu/slp and click on program information.