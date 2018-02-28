Misericordia University to hold Career Exploration Camps

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will offer rising high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to experience and learn more about professions and residential life on a college campus in a series of six Career Exploration Camps in June.
The university offers academic camps in biology, chemistry-biochemistry, communications and media, literature, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. Space is limited in each camp, so registration is necessary.
Larry D. Corpus, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, is offering the Biology Career Exploration Camp from June 24-27 for high school students who have a deep-rooted interest in biology. Registration is required for the camp, which costs $90. For information, or to register, contact Dr. Corpus at lcorpus@misericordia.edu or at 570-674-8166.
The Chemistry-Biochemistry Sciences Career Exploration Camp from June 24-26 allows students to explore possible careers in forensic science, alternative energy, the pharmaceutical industry, and more. The camp costs $85. For information or to register, contact Anna Fedor, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, at 570-674-6769 or at afedor@misericordia.edu.
The Communications and Media Career Exploration Camp on June 24-27 offers students the opportunity to learn about careers available in the field. The cost of the camp is $90. For information or to register, contact Melissa Sgroi, assistant professor and chair, at 570-674-6744 or at msgroi@misericordia.edu.
The Literature Career Exploration Cam is offering the theme, “200 Years of Frankenstein,” for its camp from June 24-27. T The camp costs $85. For information, or to register, contact Patrick Hamilton, associate professor and chair of the Department of English, at 570-674-8020 or at phamilto@misericordia.edu.
The Occupational Therapy Career Exploration Camp is June 24-26. The camp costs $90. For information or to apply, contact Jolene Miraglia at jmiragli@misericordia.edu. Admission to the camp is competitive. To apply online, log on to www.misericordia.edu/ot and click on Career Exploration Camp.
The Speech-Language Pathology Career Exploration Camp for rising seniors is June 24-27. The academic camp allows students to become familiar with the many career options in the growing field of speech-language pathology. The camp costs $95 and space is limited. For information, contact Tracey O’Day at 570-674-6724 or at today@misericordia.edu. To register, log on to www.misericordia.edu/slp and click on program information.
Participating in the 2017 Biology Career Exploration Camp are, from left, are Larry D. Corpus, assistant professor of biology; Jessica Ravert, Hunlock Creek; Madelyn Neeld, Holland; Karissa Herr, Elizabethtown; Lily Drak, Kingston; Katrina Redline, Walnutport; Sarah Rello, Slatington; Jody Teel, Springville; David Perrins, Mountain Top; and Bridgid Fromhartz, Downingtown.