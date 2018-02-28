Back Mountain students named to Holy Redeemer’s honor roll

WILKES-BARRE — Michael S. Reese, principal of Holy Redeemer High School, announces that the following students from the Back Mountain area have attained High Honors and/or Honors for the second quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.
HIGH HONORS
Seniors
Jake Adonizio, Harveys Lake
Emily Blaum, Shavertown
Devin Dougherty, Shavertown
Madison Guido, Shavertown
Lindsey Hoover, Shavertown
Morgan Luksic, Wyoming
Scott Williams II, Shavertown
JUNIORS
Derek Answini, Wyoming
Christopher Banas, Dallas
Joseph Brennan, Dallas
Matthew Dewees, Dallas
Jacob Kester, Shavertown
Sarah Kuderka, Tunkhannock
Isabel Maria, Wyoming
Peter Maria, Wyoming
Vincent Maria, Wyoming
William Snyder, Dallas
Mary Elizabeth Strunk, Shavertown
Olivia Zablocky, Wyoming
Sophomores
Caitlin Blaum, Shavertown
Sean Boland, Dallas
Jacob Brennan, Dallas
Carly Cavanaugh, Dallas
Joseph Colavitti, Tunkhannock
Emily Duris, Monroe Township
Anthony (Jack) Gallis, Dallas
Nathan Roppelt, Shavertown
Olivia Vnuk, Dallas
Freshmen
Madison Dewees, Dallas
Collin Dougherty, Shavertown
Jacob English, Wyoming
Amanda Feher, Sweet Valley
Alexandra Fumanti, Dallas
Amelia Grudkowski, Dallas
Alexander Hajkowski, Dallas
Peter Khoudary, Dallas
Michael Strunk, Shavertown
Matthew Williams, Shavertown
HONORS
Seniors
Kara MacIntyre, Dallas
Alexandra Nockley, Shavertown
Juniors
Sophia Answini, Wyoming
Elisabeth Azarewicz, Shavertown
Troy Chackan, Shavertown
Declan Evans, Dallas
Thomas Hajkowski, Dallas
Sophomores
Sonal Garg, Shavertown
Samuel Oley, Harveys Lake
Freshmen
Matthew Carty, Harveys Lake
Daniel Drost, Trucksville
Catal Ormando, Dallas
Jake Pizzolato, Dallas
Hideki Takagi Scanlon, Shavertown