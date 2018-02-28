Back Mountain students named to Holy Redeemer’s honor roll

WILKES-BARRE — Michael S. Reese, principal of Holy Redeemer High School, announces that the following students from the Back Mountain area have attained High Honors and/or Honors for the second quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.

HIGH HONORS

Seniors

Jake Adonizio, Harveys Lake

Emily Blaum, Shavertown

Devin Dougherty, Shavertown

Madison Guido, Shavertown

Lindsey Hoover, Shavertown

Morgan Luksic, Wyoming

Scott Williams II, Shavertown

JUNIORS

Derek Answini, Wyoming

Christopher Banas, Dallas

Joseph Brennan, Dallas

Matthew Dewees, Dallas

Jacob Kester, Shavertown

Sarah Kuderka, Tunkhannock

Isabel Maria, Wyoming

Peter Maria, Wyoming

Vincent Maria, Wyoming

William Snyder, Dallas

Mary Elizabeth Strunk, Shavertown

Olivia Zablocky, Wyoming

Sophomores

Caitlin Blaum, Shavertown

Sean Boland, Dallas

Jacob Brennan, Dallas

Carly Cavanaugh, Dallas

Joseph Colavitti, Tunkhannock

Emily Duris, Monroe Township

Anthony (Jack) Gallis, Dallas

Nathan Roppelt, Shavertown

Olivia Vnuk, Dallas

Freshmen

Madison Dewees, Dallas

Collin Dougherty, Shavertown

Jacob English, Wyoming

Amanda Feher, Sweet Valley

Alexandra Fumanti, Dallas

Amelia Grudkowski, Dallas

Alexander Hajkowski, Dallas

Peter Khoudary, Dallas

Michael Strunk, Shavertown

Matthew Williams, Shavertown

HONORS

Seniors

Kara MacIntyre, Dallas

Alexandra Nockley, Shavertown

Juniors

Sophia Answini, Wyoming

Elisabeth Azarewicz, Shavertown

Troy Chackan, Shavertown

Declan Evans, Dallas

Thomas Hajkowski, Dallas

Sophomores

Sonal Garg, Shavertown

Samuel Oley, Harveys Lake

Freshmen

Matthew Carty, Harveys Lake

Daniel Drost, Trucksville

Catal Ormando, Dallas

Jake Pizzolato, Dallas

Hideki Takagi Scanlon, Shavertown