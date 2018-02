DALLAS — Tiny is a 6-year-old Domestic Shorthair that is the cat for all seasons, so to speak. She loves to be by you, but she is okay when you are not around. She loves to play but also loves to observe or even nap. A very easy-going, friendly cat, Tiny would be a great addition to a home. To adopt Tiny, fill out an application at http://www.bcfanimalrefuge. org/adopt . Also tiny is with Blue Chip Farm Animal Resuce, 974 Lockville Road. She currently living in foster care home.

