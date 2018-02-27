Dallas Senior Center menu for week of March 5

DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of March 5, 2018.

MONDAY: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, whole wheat dinner roll, apple bread pudding, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, minestrone soup, whole wheat dinner roll, mini rice krispie treat, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Open face hot turkey sandwich, parsley mashed potatoes, corn chowder, whole wheat bread, sliced apples, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Swiss steak, peas and pearl onions, whole wheat noodles, pineapple crisp, milk and coffee

FRIDAY: Vegetable lasagna, Italian vegetable blend, garlic bread, orange, milk and coffee.