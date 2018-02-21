Back Mountain residents in the news

Serratore makes dean’s list at DeSales

CENTER VALLEY, PA — Gabrielle N. Serratore, of Wyoming was named to the dean’s list at DeSales University for the Fall 2017 semester.

Students must earn a minimum of a 3.25 grade-point-average to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Serratore is a nursing major.

Gromel named to provost list at Saint Francis University

LORETTO, PA — Carly Gromel, a Middle Childhood-Special Education major from Harveys Lake, was named to the Provost List at Saint Francis University. Gromel was among the more than 750 students named to the Saint Francis University Honors List for the Fall 2017 semester.

To be named to the provost’s or dean’s lists, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of at least 3.8 for provost’s or 3.5 for the dean’s for the given semester.

Goodwin named to dean’s list

CLEMSON, SC — Michelle Goodwin, of Tunkhannock, has been named to the dean’s list at Clemson University for the fall 2017 semester.

Goodwin is majoring in Accounting.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Edwards-Lewis awarded scholarship

READING — Morgan Edwards-Lewis, of Dallas, has been granted the Presidential Scholarship to study Accounting at Alvernia University in the fall. Edwards-Lewis is currently a senior at Dallas High School.

To be awarded this $18,000 scholarship, the recipient must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and minimum SAT score of 1130 on the old test/1200 on the new one (or 25 ACT).

Two become EMT graduates

Cierra Kalinowski, of Sweet Valley, and Courtney Spare, of Hunlock Creek, are EMT graduates who attended classes at Luzerne County Community College’s main campus.

Three study abroad

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among the 147 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the intersession 2018 semester.

Participating were:

Katie Conrad, of Dallas, an operations and information management major, studied at Sacred Heart University Ireland in Dingle, Ireland.

Lauren Kresge, of Dallas, a business administration - general major, participated in the university travel course, Global Health Management in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Raymond Stemrich, of Sweet Valley,, a health administration major, participated in the university travel course, Christianity in Africa in various cities, Uganda.