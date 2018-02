Meet Casey. She is a 1-year old girl who is a little shy but loves learning. Casey is very bright, she loves to play and likes people. A sweetheart who also likes to help clean up her space and rearrange her blanket, then sit so proudly and look for an ear scratch. To adopt little Casey, fill out an application at bcfanimalrefuge.org/adopt. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road in Dallas, and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_casey.jpg Submitted photo