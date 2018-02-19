‘FaceAge’ exhibition tour coming to Penn State Wilkes-Barre

LEHMAN TWP. — Andrew Belser, a 2017-18 Penn State laureate, will bring his award-winning “FaceAge” exhibition, a multimedia video installation created from cross-generational conversations, to Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Friday, March 30.

Throughout the 2017-18 academic year, Belser has taken “FaceAge” to all Penn State campuses, as well as tp the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where the exhibit originated.

The exhibition will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Science Center, Room 106.

Belser will host three engagement presentations at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. in Science Center, Room 101. These presentations are open to the public and are all age appropriate.

Belser is producer and director of “FaceAge,” whose partners include, in addition to the ADRI, the Center for Healthy Aging in the College of Health and Human Development and the Center for Geriatric Nursing Excellence in the College of Nursing. According to Belser, the partners envision the “FaceAge” tour as a chance to demonstrate how compelling outcomes emerge from dynamic cross-disciplinary collaborations.

“FaceAge” will be featured at Leading Age’s Leadership Summit in March 2018 as Belser begins a partnership with Leading Age to disseminate the program throughout the United States. For information on “FaceAge,” including future tour dates and locations, visit www.faceage.org. To RSVP to the PSU Wilkes-Barre program, contact Sandy Race, sxr50@psu.edu or 570-675-9252.