The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center celebrates Valentine’s Day

DALLAS TWP. — The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated Valentine’s Day in grand style.

In the weeks leading up to the event, staff, residents families and visitors alike were able to vote for who would be King and Queen for the day. The voting was close and the winners celebrated during the afternoon program. Everyone enjoyed entertainment provided by George Rittenhouse and also had a sweet treat to celebrate the day.

Congratulations to our Kings and Queens Michael Bigus and Stella Killeen, Taft Truska and Anna Geary.