Meadows Auxiliary sponsors Winter Wonderland parties

DALLAS TWP. — The Meadows Auxiliary recently sponsored two Winter Wonderland-themed parties for residents of the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activities Department staff decorated the second and third-floor dining rooms in blue, silver and white to celebrate the season. Blue and white lights twinkled through blankets of “snow” draped throughout the rooms with clusters of snow-capped evergreen trees serving as a backdrop.

Nearly 130 residents enjoyed musical entertainment by pianist Paul Oschal as they snacked on chocolate-dipped cake balls, a snowman-shaped cheese dip and crackers, and blue raspberry lemonade.