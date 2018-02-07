Jobs

Back Mountain residents in the news

February 7th, 2018 1:58 pm

Katie Supey named to dean’s list

LOCK HAVEN — Katie Supey, of Lehman, has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s honor list at Lock Haven University. A graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, she is the daughter of Eric and Donna Supey.

Kristin Kalish named to dean’s list

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Kristin Kalish, of Shavertown, was named to the Hofstra University’s dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Sh

Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 to be eligilble for the dean’s list.

Lia de Lyon named to fall dean’s list

BRADFORD, Pa. — Lia de Lyon, of Tunkhannock, was one of over 300 students named to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s dean’s list for the fall 2017.

De Lyon is a senior majoring in exercise science.

Student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Three named to dean’s list

PHILADELPHIA — Three Back Mountain residents have been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at University of the Sciences.

They are Stephanie Cybulski, of Dallas, a doctor of pharmacy student; Katie Greene, of Tunkhannock, a doctor of physical therapy student; and Ashley Jackson, of Shavertown, a doctor of pharmacy student.

Two named to dean’s list

PHILADELPHIA — Kathryn Augustine, of Wyoming, and Megan Mancinelli, of Dallas, have earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2017 semester at Saint Joseph’s University.

