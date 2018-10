The teams of Reese Lewandowski-Liz Mead and Hailey Sobocinski-Lexi Mikolosko allowed Dallas to sweep doubles Friday in a 4-1 Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis victory over Hanover Area.

Sarah Stallard and Caroline Stallard added singles wins.

In another Friday game:

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke 2

Tunkhannock 1

Nanticoke won the WVC Division 1 game in overtime.

Faith Jones scored late for Tunkhannock to force the overtime.