Only Yesterday: Mike and Chris Albee displayed mini micro machines at library in 1990

20 YEARS AGO — 2000

Members of Wolf den, Pack 232, visited the off of The Dallas Post recently. They learned how the newspaper is produced, what jobs people hold and looked up the issues published nearest to their birthdates. Participants included Alex Puhalla, Zack Wollick, Conor Harrington and Richard Urban.

I’m Big Now Learning Center and Preschool, Dallas, recently presented a holiday program for their families and friends. The children were treated to a visit by Santa. I’m Big Now students include Kayla Denmon, Julie Casey, Rebecca Schnable, Olivia Weaver, Emma Ryan, Rebecca Darling, Logan Brace, Ryan Leonardo and Logan Darling. Teacher is Sharon Jones.

30 YEARS AGO — 1990

The display case at the Back Mountain Memorial Library is featuring some unique mini micro machines, borrowed from the collection of Mike Albee, who is nine years old and in fourth grade at Lake Noxen Elementary, and his brother, Chris, six and in Kindergarten at Lake Noxen. These are very tiny cars and trucks and are unique in that they do all sorts of wonderful things. For example, there are special fire engines with sprags on the sides, doors open and the ladders go up. The display includes a rather large Super City, loaded with cars and trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles. This folds up into a worker’s lunch box.

A new Boy Scout Troop, to be designated Troop 233, will be organized on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Shavertown United Methodist Church. Albert L. Karolchik has been named Scoutmaster. Jason Getz, Life Scout, will be an aide to the troop. Boys who are 11 years old or are in the sixth grade or beyond are eligible to attend.

40 YEARS AGO — 1980

Judy Major, A Lake-Lehman High School senior, will participate in the Pennsylvania State Chorus Festival in Pittsburgh this weekend. At first alto, Judy was selected for this honor at audition at regional chorus last February. The daughter of Mrs. Virginia Major of Huntsville, Judy has been active in chorus since seventh grade where she has performed vocal solos and assisted on the piano. Judy also plays flute and oboe.

The Back Mountain’s own Mike Hosey has made the men’s basketball record books at College Misericordia following the team’s first season’s half on play. Hosey leads the Highlanders with assists, averaging 4.1 per game.

Mrs. Edward Stratford, president of the Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club, announced the appointment of two new members of the board of directors at the Dec. 6 meeting of the club. Mrs. Edmund Sichler of RD 2, Harveys Lake, is serving as assistant treasurer. Mrs. Larry Reynolds of RD 1, Harveys Lake is the public relations chairman.

50 YEARS AGO — 1970

The home economics department of Dallas High School placed sixth and received a cash award of $45 in the 47th annual Agricultural and Home Economics School Window Exhibit Competition at the 1970 Pennsylvania State Farm Show, according to Anne G. Eifler, state supervisor, Home Economics Education. The display titled, “Any Time is Tunic Time” illustrated several ways of accessorizing a basic tunic jumper for dating time, day time and leisure time wear. The exhibit was designed and prepared by Mary Ann Kush, Marion Kozak, Karen Siglin and Karen Kitchen, all members of the fashion and design class taught by Nancy Goeringer, home economics teacher.

Marita Martin, Highland Avenue, Trucksville, has been named chairman of the card and games party which will be held at Central Catholic High School, Kingston, Feb. 1. The party, sponsored by the Central Catholic High School Mother’s Club, will start at 8 p.m. Mrs. Martin will be assisted by Mrs. Philip Ansilio, Jr., Monroe Avenue, Dallas, general co-chairman; Mrs. Joseph Youngblood, Lehigh Street, Shavertown; Mrs. Peter George, Youngblood Street, Shavertown; and Mrs. Frank Orkwis, Oak Hill, as aides. Paul Schimmelbusch, Meadowcrest Avenue, Dallas, is ticket chairman.

60 YEARS AGO — 1960

Herbert Hill, Shavertown florist, was elected a director of Rural Building & Loan Association Monday night at the twenty-sixth annual meeting of the Association held in the Board of Directors room at Dallas office of Miners National Bank. Mr. Hill, whose father, the late Herbert Hill, was president of the Association at the time of his death seven years ago, will fill the position on the Board held for so many years by the late Edward J. Staub of Trucksville.

Two girls in the Home Economics Department at the Lake Building of Lake-Lehman Schools won awards at the State Farm Show in Harrisburg this week. Karen Ruth Miller and Mary Patton won second and third places respectively for their brunch coats and house coats. Miss Miller also won fourth place with a cotton school dress.

“Highway Safety is No Accident,” according to Johnnie Parsons, Indianapolis Speedway veteran who will visit Lake-Lehman on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. and at Meyers High School on Wednesday. Mr. Parsons is one of eight racing greats currently touring the nation’s high school with the Champion Highway Safety program dedicated to reducing the growing traffic death toll.

70 YEARS AGO — 1950

Dallas Township High School’s Vocational Department is well represented at the State Farm Show this week. Five boys, members of the Farm Show Band, left early to take part in Band rehearsals on Sunday and played in the band on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The rest of the boys left Wednesday and will return today. In the group are two boys, Andrew Mattie and Willard Race, who recently won gold medals for their projects in statewide competition. Each was among the top five boys in his classification. Boys playing in the band are: David Pellam, Calvin Miers, Kenneth Martin, Jerry Elston and Olin Race.

Kingston Township Band Association will hold its second Card Party and Bake Sale on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the high school auditorium. The Bake Sale will start at 2 p.m. and the card party at 8. Bernard Bush, general chairman, will be assisted by the following committees: tickets, Mrs. Albert Williams; bake sale, Mrs. Cedric Griffith, Mrs. Richard Rees, Mrs. Algert Antanaitis; refreshments, Mrs. Burdette Crane; prizes, James Dick; checkroom, Mrs. Harold Croom; tables chairs and cards, Harold Croom.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post