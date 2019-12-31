🔊 Listen to this

20 YEARS AGO — 2000

Recently five members of William Straitiff’s eighth grade American Cultures class wrote an extra credit class play entitled, “Christopher Columbus and the Three Ships.” The play revolved around Christopher Columbus’ first trip to the new world. The students decided to do the play because it was a humorous way of presenting the details of Columbus’ adventure. Participants included Caitlin Dukas as the Nina; Tom Mulhern, narrator; Ashleigh King as Isabella and the Santa Maria; Ryan Dimmick as Christopher Columbus and Mandy Alles as the Pinta.

R.J. Barna, a scout in Troop 281, received the highest award in scouting, the Eagle Scout Award. R.J. joined scouts when he was 6 years old as a Tiger Scout. He advanced through the ranks to become an Eagle Scout. For his Eagle project, R.J. worked on the Cedar-Crest Trucksville Cemetery. He identified and recorded names and dates of all the grave sites and helped clean up the cemetery. With the help of Art Bird, he created a sign identifying the name of the cemetery. R.J. is currently a junior at Bishop O’Reilly High School.

30 YEARS AGO — 1990

The Wyoming Valley Chapter, American Red Cross, recently completed a babysitting course with the members of Troop #636 at the Dallas Trinity Presbyterian Church. During the course participants learned basic First Aid measures, “sitting” responsibilities, how to diaper and feed infants and how to choose appropriate toys and games for toddler 1-5 years old. Those in attendance were Robyn Weber, Becky Barna, Tracy Jones, Adeline Groblewski, Natalie Temperine, Cary Cave, Melissa Hill, Sarah Podehl, Jennifer Parrish, Jada Kozick, Wendy Hunter, Carey Mazzoni, Leah Vincelli, Sare Rhodes.

Joanne Parrish, Dallas, recently coordinated an appearance by recording artist James Harnen as guest speaker at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital’s community health education forum which focused on “The Trauma of Drinking, Drugs and Driving.” The program, developed by The American Trauma Society, Pennsylvania Division, focuses on the carnage on Pennsylvania roadways caused by mixing drugs, alcohol and driving.

40 YEARS AGO — 1980

Nora Barlow, freshman at Elizabethtown College, is among the 11 members of the women’s basketball team who will spend two weeks of their semester break in Hawaii. Ms. Barlow is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James J. Barlow, Maplewood Avenue, Dallas. She graduated in the spring of 1979 from Dallas Senior High School where she was a member of the girls softball team and also played outstanding basketball for the girls varsity team.

The Back Mountain Wrestling Club will hold a Parents “Get Acquainted” night for all parents and friends of the elementary wrestlers on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Dallas American Legion. The team coaches will explain the wrestling program and answer any questions parents may have concerning their young matmen. Coaches of the Back Mountain Wrestling Club are Joe Walko, Jerry Ogurkis and Jim Davis.

50 YEARS AGO — 1970

Dallas Mountaineers captured the fourth annual Wilkes-Barre Invitational Basketball Tournament, defeating Pittston Area, 77-65. Members of the team are Coach Brobst, Charles Hoffecker, co-captain, Dave Jones, Co-captain, Robert Cicon, asst. coach, Jim Miller, Jack Fedock, Ed LaBatch, Chuck LaBerge, Scott Lefko, Tony Fannick, Tom Burkhardt, Bill Flock, Frank Summa and Arvin Tucker.

The Chansonairs, a group of students from the Dallas area, delighted visitors to the main office of The First National Bank on Market Street in Wilkes-Barre with a concert of Holiday music on Christmas Eve. The group is under the direction of James Pichert and the accompanist is Paulette Stasko. Other members of the group are Jay Miller, Cathy Wilson, Bob Carle, Brenda Richards, Ruth Lewis, Ruth DeWitt, Chuck LaBerge, Lorene Darling, Nancy Pichert, Cliff Dungly, Bonnie Loan, Ernie Gelb, Debbie Anderson, Barb Reese, Grant Davis and Clark Siertzer.

60 YEARS AGO — 1960

Ten Back Mountain women, long associated with Wyoming Valley Girl Scouts, received pins denoting length of service Tuesday night at the annual dinner meeting of the organization at Coughlin High School cafeteria. Mrs. Thelma Norrie, Trucksville, was given a twenty-five year pin, the only woman to win this distinction this year. Fifteen year pins went to Mrs. John Dana and Mrs. Jack Jones; ten year pins to Mrs. Stefan Hellersperk, Mrs. Betty Metzgar and Mrs. Doris Rundle; five year pins to Mrs. Carl Goeringer, Mrs. A. Bottoms, Mrs. Frederick Eck and Miss Agnes Gregson.

Roy Bloom, Fernbrook, has recovered from the heart attack which felled him the Saturday after Christmas, when he rushed to find a minister for his dying friend, Charles Anton, and was himself hurried to General Hospital after being given oxygen by the Kingston Township ambulance crew, Arnold Yeust and Frederick. Mr. Bloom, still weakened from his experience, came in to the Dallas Post on Tuesday after spending a week in the hospital.

70 YEARS AGO — 1950

Mrs. Fred Swanson of Harveys Lake was Queen for a Day last week on Mutual Broadcasting Company’s program of that name, but she is a queen every day of the year according to her husband, Chief of Police Fred Swanson, even though she didn’t place among the five women of the nation who were chosen to go to Hollywood were one was chosen Queen of America. And the neighbors and this newspaper agree with Fred. It all started when someone in Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club nominated Mrs. Swanson as Queen of the Day for Wyoming Valley and vicinity.

Mr. and Mrs. Ted Hinkle, of Lincoln Drive, Shavertown entertained a number of neighbors and friends at a New Year’s Eve party. The party table was attractively decorated with New Year’s motif and blue and silver place cards. Present were: Mr. and Mrs. Elliot Smith, Mr. and Mrs.

Frank Wentzel, Mr. and Mrs. Gomer Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Mitchel, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Kersteen, Mr. and Mrs. James Myerly, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Stroud, Miss Jean Stearns, Earl Henwood, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Earl Henwood, Sr., Mrs. Frances Hinkle, George O. Hinkle and the host and hostess.

