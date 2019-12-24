20 YEARS AGO — 1999

Dallas High School’s PTSO held a winter coat drive for needy families with children and homeless persons from November 15-24. Dallas High School students Brett Larson and Brian Martin served as co-chairpersons for the coat drive. Dallas High School parents, students, faculty and administration helped to collect 204 coats, making this year’s drive the most successful one to date. CEO, the “People Helping People” organization in cooperation with VISION will help distribute the coats.

Students in Helen Dainowski’s first grade class at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School made placemats for veterans to use at their holiday meals. Participating in the project were: Arthur Lockard, Winter Wenner, Linley Smolow, Rory Moran, Ashley Kenny, Amber Hartman, Julia Travis, Corey Hohol, Brittany Koval, Matthew Coolbaugh, Garrett Hopfer, Allison Smith, Bobby Beicher, Chad Carey, Justin Cornell, Gary Mitchell and Brittney Rosencrans.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

The Church Women of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas, recently donated Christmas stockings, lap robes, and wheel chair bags for residents at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas. Throughout the year, this group also visits with residents at the center who are members of their congregation. Some of the members of the group are: Florence Juris, Carol McKeever, Edna Yatsko, Jane Thompson, Betty Swanick and Phyllis Rivers.

The Mercy Center Preschool at College Misericordia held its annual Christmas program last Friday. Playing the parts of Mary and Joseph were Lorraine Lovecchio and Nicholas Shedlock, both of Dallas.

Penns Woods Girl Scout Council Neighborhood 24 and the Lake-Lehman School District joined together to say a “Warm Merry Christmas! The elementary school Christmas trees were decorated with mittens, gloves, hats and scarves which will be donated to keep other children warm. Scouts from Brownie Troop #704 and Junior Troop #638 decorated the Christmas tree at Lake-Noxen School, Harveys Lake. Participants were: Tara Birt, Carolyn Edwards, Stephanie Frank, Maureen White, Jennifer Frank, Jacklyn Walkowiak, Jonelle Bryant, K.C. Boback, Melissa Birt and Tracey Long.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

A 4-H Craft Series will be offered every Friday, beginning this Friday, from 4:30 to 5:30 at the Back Mountain Memorial Library in Dallas. All youths ages 8 to 19 are invited to participate. Each week, a different craft will be completed. Some of the projects include quilling, transfer t-shirt designs, rope basketry, batik and marbleizing. During a recent training for the craft sessions, Ruth Sutcavage of Trucksville and Phyllis Shalata of Dallas prepared several craft items that they will be teaching.

Trucksville Junior Girl Scout Troop 630 had a great time baking gingerbread houses for Christmas. Taking part in the bakeoff were: Wendy Roushey, Michele Brunges, Dawn Aeschback, Kerrie Snyder, Heather Billman, Cathy Zikor, Tracie Roushey, Erin Friar, Elizabeth Williames, Stefanie Kravits, Carolyn Montgomery, Colleen Conroy, Jennie Jolley, Pam Ash, Laura Diefendorfer, Cathy Snyder, Jennifer Long, Jill Hockenberry, Carla and Stacie Orlando.

50 YEARS AGO —1969

A Christmas dinner dance was held by the Dallas Women of Rotary at the Irem Country Club Dec. 7. Arrangements for the affair were made by Mrs. Jack Stanley and Mrs. Francis Ambrose, assisted by Mrs. John Moore, who was in charge of reservations. Decorating committee was headed by Mrs. Robert Coseia and Mrs. Lester Jordan.

Residents of Brown Manor were entertained with Christmas carols sung by neighborhood youngsters Sunday afternoon. Following the singing the group was treated to hot chocolate and cookies at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Parente. The carolers included: Scott and Eric Davidson, Loretta Donnelly, Brian Parente, Lenny Falcone, Cathy and Colleen Campbell, Ellie and Charles Falcone, Philip and Ellen Rowe, and Kimmi Hood. Mrs. Alfred Donnelly was director of the young minstrels.

Idetown and Huntsville couples hosted a “coming in” party, last Monday for five debutantes. The parties were given by Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Shellenberg of Idetown and Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Casper of Huntsville. The parties were at the Castle inn. The five debutantes who were the guests of honor were: Burrell E. Montz, Linda Ann Troup, Sara Bell Parkhurst, Margaret L. Townend and Marcy Scott Robinson.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Annually, the weekend before Christmas, members of the Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club pack cheer baskets for the elderly and house-bound members of their community, 150 messages of Merry Christmas, expressed in terms of fruit, candy, and small treats packaged in gaily decorated cartons trimmed with evergreen. Preparing for delivery last Saturday afternoon were: Mrs. Daniel Smith, Mrs. Malcolm Nelson, Mrs. Joseph Desiderio, Mrs. Francis Schuler, Mrs. Calvin McHose, Mrs. Carl Swanson, Mrs. Charles Williams, Mrs. Harvey Kitchen, Mrs. Clarence Montross, Mrs. Glenn Kocher, Mrs. Earl Crispell and Mrs. Ralph Lutes.

Members of Gate of Heaven PTG planned last Tuesday night for a January Smorgasbord, headed by Mrs. Helen Sgarlat, who will announce her committees later.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Ruble of Lehman attended the National American Vocational Association Convention at Atlantic City the week of December 5th. Mr. Ruble, teacher of Agriculture in Lehman-Jackson High School, was one of ten delegates appointed to attend the convention representing the Agriculture section of Pennsylvania Vocational Association. All ten delegates were in attendance at the conference.

Young Dougie Cooper, of Lehman Avenue, got a good scare and a nasty gouge in his leg Saturday morning when he was grabbed by a dog at the corner of Main and Franklin Streets while playing ball. One stitch was required to close the wound.

Recent visitors to the $10,000,000 Court of Jewels at the RCA Building in New York City include Mrs. R. R. Evans and Mrs. Julius Stern, Holiday House, Dallas. The Court of Jewels features the first public showing in America of the famous dark blue Hope Diamond, along with eleven other matchless and historic pieces of jewelry.

