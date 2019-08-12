20 YEARS AGO — 1999

Rockies, Major League Boys, are the 1999 champions for Bob Horlacher Little League. This is their second consecutive championship, posting a 28-2 record for the last two seasons. Team members are: Kevin Butler, Josh Creasing, Jeff Mentes, Brandon Coolbaugh, Joe Manley, Joe Lambert, Steven Goode, Chad Crispell, Kenny David, Chris Reed, David Swanson and Bobby Jordan.

Several students of Barnes Kempo Karate recently tested for promotion, in what was the first in an ongoing series of monthly group tests. Dozens of students have been promoted to new ranks and several are in the final stages of preparing for black belt. The tests focus on a number of areas in which the students have been trained including not only kicks, punches, blocks and self-defense, but discipline, respect for parents and teachers and personal growth. A few of the students tested are: Nicholas Pilch, Jimmy Decker, James Gittens, Marco Santarelli, George Cimochowski, Erik Sandstrom, Justin King, Bruce Mosier, Joe Frederick, Rick Dodson and Nicole Attanasio.

Matthew Shiskowski and Caleb Piatt, 6th grade students at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, were recipients of awards at the Annual Awards Day Ceremony held recently at the school. Shiskowski received first place in the National Geographic Bee at Lehman-Jackson. Piatt received first place in the PA Mathematics League Contest for Lehman-Jackson and also took first place in the school’s Spelling Bee.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

The Back Mountain A team took the championship in the first annual William W. Kubis Memorial Tournament for 11-year-olds held at Back Mountain field July 2 through August 3 by defeating Hanover 8-4 in the final game. Eight teams participated in the tournament including Parsons, Pittston, Bob Horlacher, Hanover, Swoyersville, Exeter, Back Mountain A and Back Mountain B. Members of the winning team are: Mark Morris, Jason Seward, Brian Berlew, Matt Bittner, Kevin McDonald, Dan Podehl, Fred Maier, Griffen Bicking, Greg Bogdon, R.J. Brooks, John Oliver, Carlo Santarelli and Richard Klick.

Two local high school graduates have been awarded softball scholarships and will attend College Misericordia this fall as student-athletes. Tracy Hunter of Dallas will begin studies in the business program at the college. She played right field and as a relief pitcher for the Dallas Mountaineers softball team. She is the daughter of Karen Hunter of Dallas. Rebecca Welgosh will pursue a degree in Occupational Therapy at Misericordia. She played infield for the Hanover Hawkeyes. She is the daughter of Barbara and Raymond Welgosh of Hanover.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

Dave Williams and Drew Regan won the men’s doubles title in the Dallas Open “Tupper Cup” tennis tournament at Dallas Recreation Center, co-sponsored by the Rec Center, Dallas Post and

Tupper Sporting Equipment. Runners-up were Dale Ehret and Bob Weidner. Dave Williams was also the singles winner, with Drew Regan as runner-up.

Jo Jo O’Donnell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph O’Donnell, Dallas, was voted the Most Valuable Player of the Dallas Recreational Softball team.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Center Moreland Auction played to the largest crowd in its 14-year history Saturday night, with close to a thousand chicken barbecue dinners served by 7 p.m., and hungry customers clamoring for the remaining chickens after the dinner tent had shut up shop. Add to that 850 dinners served on Friday evening before a torrential downpour flicked off the lights and cancelled out the auction at 10 p.m.

Pat Nixon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Nixon, Trucksville, will preside over the 27th Session of Grand Assembly of International Order of Rainbow for Girls to be held at Penn State University. The main session will be attended by approximately 3500 members of the Order of Rainbow for Girls in Pennsylvania, their advisors and special guests. Miss Nixon has served as Grand Worthy Advisor of the state organization for the past year. She is a member of the Charles James Memorial Assembly in Dallas.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Luzerne Appreciation Day brought good luck on Friday to two residents of Dallas. Herbert Marley won $80, and was so pleased that he immediately spent $48 of the amount at Reeves Dress Shop for things his wife needed. Mrs. J.E. Pritchard, New Goss Manor, won a $5 consolation prize, missing out on a larger amount because of not being present when her name was read.

After being rained out Saturday night, Dallas Quarter Midget Racing Association held its weekly meet Sunday night at Lollypop Raceway. A full field of twenty drivers and events supplied the near 500 spectators with a fine evening of racing thrills. Johnny Mannear returned after a few weeks of inactivity to take the Junior Main Event. Earl Evans and Ricky Reese drove a good second and third but were not able to overtake the galloping Johnny.

The power of advertising when used by a highly respected store that is known for its quality and service was revealed Thursday morning when Tischler’s Variety Store in Shavertown was jam packed to overflowing with customers after a full page advertisement in The Dallas Post announced that Mr. and Mrs. Julius Tischler were retiring from business. Customers came early from Noxen, Sweet Valley, Carverton and Harveys Lake as well as from Dallas, Shavertown and Trucksville. At times it was impossible to find a place to park anywhere in the vicinity of the store. At the end of the day, the store had served more than 1,200 customers.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

A rattlesnake measuring 43 inches long and having 13 rattlers was killed Saturday afternoon by Kenneth Martin of Kunkle, near the home of Myrtle Martin, who lives on the Beaumont-Harveys Lake Road. Mrs. Martin lived in the same home for the past 50 years and it is the first time in her recollection that a rattlesnake has been killed in that vicinity. Old-timers believe that the dry weather caused the snakes to leave their mountainous haunts and seek water elsewhere. Nineteen have been reported killed this season in the vicinity of Evans Falls.

Sixteen youngsters turned out Monday afternoon for supervised play on the new Dallas Playground under the direction of Patricia Ferry. They were: Marion Mascali, Judy Richards, Sharon John, Zenia Strub, Eileen Ferry, Kathryn Girvan, Teddy Girvan, Edward Girvan, Bobby Girvan, Danny Richards, Walter French, Bobby Besecker, John Ferry, Dan Robinhold, Bonnie Lewis and Judy Robinhold.

