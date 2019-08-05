Only Yesterday: Race driver Harry White added trophy to his collection in 1959

20 YEARS AGO — 1999

The Lake Silkworth Area Lions recently honored Rebecca Kaufman as Student of the Quarter from Lake-Lehman High School. Rebecca and her parents, David and Barbara Kaufman from Shavertown, were guests of the Lions at a dinner meeting at the Red Rooster restaurant in Pikes Creek. Ms. Kaufman was presented with a monetary gift and a certificate in recognition of her outstanding school and community achievement.

Three students were honored by the Dallas Education Association with an award certificate and a savings bond. These students were selected by a faculty committee for having attained and maintained academic excellence. Each student earned the highest Q.P.A. for the first three marking periods. The Student Achievement Committee, after compiling information throughout the year, announced that the student recipients for this year are: Eighth grade, Matthew J. Katyl; seventh grade, Joseph S. Bednash; sixth grade, Jered J. Weinstock.

Cub Scouts from Den 3, Pack 281 recently visited with Officer Frank Ziegler, DARE Officer of the Kingston Township Police Department. Officer Ziegler gave the Cub Scouts and their leaders a presentation on safety and rules related to bicycling. Participating Cub Scouts were: Eric Long, Chris Box, Justin Rice, Daniel Gilbert, Bruce Sobocinski, Daniel Persing and Shamus Field.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

Students, faculty and community volunteers put on their gardening gloves Saturday, August 5, to clean up the campus Arboretum at Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Lehman. Revitalizing the Arboretum has become one of the major projects this summer at the campus of Penn State Wilkes-Barre which used to belong to the Conyngham family. Fifteen acres of land adjacent to Hayfield House was set aside by the owners in the 1930’s to preserve some of the world’s unique trees and bushes. Participating in the cleanup were: Charles Spacek, conservation chairman; Jan Lohmann, and John Jakoby, president.

Members of the Dallas Kiwanis serve as volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul’s Kitchen at least once a month. They also contribute hams and canned goods to the kitchen to assist in feeding the underprivileged. Among the members who volunteer are George McCutcheon, Tex Wilson, Jeff Brightbill, Leo Corbett, Joseph Grimes, John Navich, Paul Selingo, Robert Dolbear and Jim Ward.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

A special mass was celebrated recently by Rev. Joseph F. Sammons, pastor of St. Therese’s Church, Shavertown, for six Cub Scouts from Pack 155, Trucksville, who received the Parvuli Dei Award. The Parvuli Dei medal is the recognition that the Catholic Church gives to the Cub Scouts for advancement in religious knowledge and spiritual formation. Its purpose is to help the boys become more aware of God’s presence in their daily lives especially within their homes and communities. The following scouts received the award: Michael Balonis, William Gabel, Frank Roginski, Jr., Jeffrey White, Lee Williames and Keith Wandel.

Joyce Vloedman and Marge Janosik won the women’s doubles title in the Dallas Open “Tupper Cup” tennis tournament at Dallas Recreation Center, co-sponsored by the Rec Center, Dallas Post and Tupper Sporting Equipment. Runners-up were Judy Daley and Gail Barket. Laura Canfield was the singles winner, with Joyce Vloedman as runner-up.

Week of August 11, 1969 – 50 Years Ago

The Back Mountain Organ Society staged its annual picnic recently at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Gelsleichter in Sweet Valley. Games and music added to the enjoyment. Present were Mr. and Mrs. Al Slatky, Mr. and Mrs. Ted Jones, Mrs. Sophie Layaou, Mr. Mertz Sokolnici, Mr. and Mrs. G.D. Cassarm, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Swanson and the host and hostess.

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Hartman were recently honored at a surprise anniversary party given by their three children Debbie, Terry and Stephen in honor of their parents’ eighteenth wedding anniversary. The party was held at the American Legion in Dallas. A buffet supper was served to Mr. and Mrs. George Bauman, Pat Bauman, Tim Baumna, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hindman, Warrant Officer and Mrs. William Shaffer and family, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Sapser, Mr. and Mrs, Edward Buckley and Mrs. Thomas Reese.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

A Dallas woman, Mrs. Abram Nesbitt II, Lake Catalpa, has been picked to head the Initial Gifts division of the 1960 Wyoming Valley United Fund campaign. The announcement of her post was made yesterday by Frank Townend, chairman of the drive. Working with Mrs. Nesbitt as co-chairman will be Mrs. Edward Darling, Kingston.

Mary Lou Elston was guest of honor at a shower given Sunday afternoon by Mrs. Jerry Machell and Mrs. James B. Houston at the Machell home on Machell Avenue. Miss Elston will marry Charles Crook on August 15. Present were: Mesdames Walter McGuire, William Hoffman, Cora Snyder, Alfred Kemmerer, William Snee, Ebbie Baltz, Edward Devaney, Joseph Kane, Dorothy Kingeter, Pattrick Finley, William Stoner, Thomas Reed, Paul Finley, William Elston, Walter Elston, Agnes Swithers, William Crook, Barbara Klein.

Harry White, a 21-year-old race driver of 17 Baldwin Street, Dallas, added another trophy to his collection on Sunday when his “hot rod” eliminated Bud Faust in the final race of the day, winning top class and top eliminator. The drag races were the climax of race week in the valley and were run under sponsorship of the National Hot Rod Association under direction of NEPTHA, Northeast Pennsylvania Timing Association. Harry’s car, one of over 150 entered from the states of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, is a 1935 Ford coupe suped up with a stock 1955 Mercury engine.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Dallas Playground will open Monday afternoon from 2 until 4 for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Patricia Ferry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ferry and a senior student at Mansfield

State Teacher’s College, will be in charge. Miss Ferry has offered her services at no salary and will be at the playground every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon to supervise play.

Rev. Frederick Reinfurt has been selected for the third successive year to serve as chairman of the committee which will meet in October to select the Back Mountain Citizen who will receive the Frank Hemelright Award for Community Service. The award, given annually by an anonymous donor, will include a $50 U.S. Savings Bond and a Certificate of Merit. Previous awards went to Howard L. Hendricks, supervising principal of Lehman Schools, and to Howard Risely, editor of The Dallas Post.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post newspaper published for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

