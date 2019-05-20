🔊 Listen to this

20 YEARS AGO — 1999

Three high school coaches turned in their whistles and the Lake-Lehman school district must scramble to fill the vacancies in time for summer competition. Ted Williams, co-head coach of the varsity wrestling team, resigned after 10 years of service. Roger Bearde, athletic director, resigned from his post as head boys’ basketball coach. Dick Morgan, the head coach of the girls’ varsity basketball team, also submitted a letter of resignation to the board.

Westmoreland Elementary School fourth and fifth grade students presented their annual spring concert last week in the high school auditorium. Even before the performance, students sang, danced, acted and played for an appreciative audience at the rehearsal. Some of the students involved in the show included Elizabeth Heintz, Brittany Clark, Heather McDonald, Drew Slocum, Margie Gelso, Meghan McDonald, Stephanie Konecke, Saleni Ghoweri, Crystal Hettes, Hillary Smith, Megan Baker, Cheana Lewis and Allie Spaciano.

Dallas Junior High Wrestling Banquet was held recently at Newberry Estates. Todd Jones finished 3rd at Districts and received the Most Pins Award. Perry Coolbaugh finished 2nd at Districts and received the Coaches Award. Jeremy Harris finished 2nd at Districts and received the Most Courageous Award. Matt Carey finished 2ndat Districts and received the Most Team Points and Most Improved Awards. Mike Yenason received the Student Academic Achievement Award.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

Recently, Dallas Middle School students participated in the Rotary Basketball Shootout to aid the Easter Seal Society. Between the students and boys and girls basketball teams, the wrestling team and the cheerleaders, $750 was raised for Easter Seals. Matt Williams was the leading money raiser of the event. Other participants included Jamie Bellezza, Kristen Kosakowski, Briget Temperine, Katie Sallitt, Christian Miller, Sean Callahan, Jared Cooney, Ed Thomas, Brad Kozich, Charlie Siglin and Julie Miers. Mr. Robert Cicon, Asst. Athletic Director, was the shootout coordinator.

The Dallas Area Federated Women’s Club awarded two $400 book scholarships at its May meeting to two Dallas High School seniors. Amy Lynn Phares, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. Ronald Phares, Dallas, and Karen Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Mellner of Shavertown, were the senior recipients of the award.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

Members of Brownie Troop 696 from Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas were guests of College Misericordia recently for a special nature walk held on campus. The tour was conducted by Olney Craft, Jr., an environmental specialist and faculty member at Misericordia. Participating troop members are Amy Bonner, Heidi Strazdus, Tracy Baines, Heather Mannix, Cindy Kern, Michelle Boback, Heidi Newell, Rachel Schall, Dwin Campbell and Heather Lutz.

Dallas Township art students taught by Mrs. Jane Cornell, art instructor for Dallas Elementary Schools, will exhibit their artwork Friday at Dallas Intermediate building. Among the budding artists who will display their work are: Jay Cherub, Jenny Wartella, Cindy Delinski, Donnie Rogers, Erin Cleary, Marcella Bove, Kristine Hanify, David DePolo, Amy D’iorio, Jeff Fiergang, Lori Warneka, and Craig Pollick.

Dallas Intermediate students are interested in knitting and have formed a knitting club with Mrs. Jean Myers, their teacher and advisor. Members of the club include Sheri Prokopchak, Christine Chimock, Wendi Austin, Brenda Smith, Amy Williams, Brian Shaver and Debbie Murray.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Mr. Thomas Jenkins, principal of Dallas Senior High School, has been notified that two senior girls have received recognition by the American Association of Teachers of French for their outstanding achievement in the National French Contest. Both girls, members of Miss Helen Sliker’s senior French class, took the French IV examination which was given recently by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of AATF. Placing first in the contest was Miss Vera Balshaw, whose test paper has been submitted to the Middle Atlantic States Regional competition. Receiving Honorable Mention for her fine performance in the same competition was Miss Diane Thier.

Carverton Cub Pack met recently and presented a series of skits under the direction of Mrs. Glenda Bankes and Mrs. Lillian Werts. Awards were given to Donald Shalk, David Voitek, Robert Kreshner and Charles Owen.

Two Back Mountain residents who are drivers for the Luzerne Lumber Company were honored recently for safe driving by Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association Insurance Company during ceremonies conducted in the executive office of the lumber firm. The “PMA Gold Award’ given for 10 years or more of safe driving was presented to Melbourne L. Carey, Claude Street, Dallas, and Wesley Lamoreaux, Chase.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Mrs. John H. Doane, Idetown, will retire July 1 as Dean of Women at Wilkes College, a position she has filled for five and one half years, according to an announcement by Dr. Eugene Farley, president. Mrs. Doane, a former resident of Trucksville, had not expected to fill the office, planning only to remain in charge for three months as an accommodation to the college. She slipped into the office so easily, and with such complete understanding of a position which put her in close contact with young girls, that she was persuaded to stay on a semi-permanent basis.

Elinor Louise Holmgren was crowned Queen of the May Friday in the Westmoreland Auditorium, cold weather having cancelled plans for an outdoor ceremony. The four members of the court, Patricia Dyer, Sharon John, Bonnie Jenkins and Helen Virginia Morgan were runners-up in the contest.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Eva Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Martin of Pikes Creek, member of the Senior Class of Lake Township High School, was elected by the student body, and the faculty, as the first May Queen in the history of the school.

Fred Shouldice, senior student of Vocational Agriculture in Lehman Township High School won first place in the area F.F.A. Tractor Driving Contest held earlier this month at Sterling Farms. He will represent Luzern and Lackawanna County Chapters during Future Farmer Week at Penn State, June 7-10.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Only-Yesterday-2.jpg.webp

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post