20 YEARS AGO — 1999

John F. Prater and Caila Klaiss have been selected to perform in a piano recital in New York City’s Carnegie Hall. The two pianists are among 70 piano students from Northeastern Pennsylvania to recently audition at Marywood College. John is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John M. Prater, Dallas. He is seven years old and a second grade student at the Dallas Elementary School. Caila is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jan Klaiss, Dallas. She is 13 years old and a seventh grade student at St. Nicholas-St. Mary’s School.

William Purcell of Harveys Lake was presented a plaque for his 14 years of service as a Lehman Township Police Officer Monday night. Purcell, who is now retired, worked as a full time officer until 1993. After a serious illness he came back to the force working part time.

The Youth Group of Trucksville United Methodist Church has been participating in projects to assist the hungry of the community – at home and abroad. The following young people have served at the St. Vincent dePaul Soup Kitchen: Brian Vetter, Courtney Kryston, Mike Barlow, Kryston Race, Jeff Mattie, Stacey Wanger, Jason Race and Brook Kryston.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

The National Honor Society and the Student Council of Dallas Senior High School recently conducted their annual food drive for the benefit of the Back Mountain Food Bank. Students from all homerooms contributed food items or money. Leading the drive were club officers: National Honor Society – Laurie Lehman, Lori Ankenbrand, Jamie Strange and Julianne Orlowski; Student Council – Sandra Corcoran, Rachel Holthaus, Pamela Baseski and John McKeever.

Luzerne County Wildlife Conservation Officer Edward R. Gdosky was recently honored as “Conservation Officer of the Year” by the Shikar Safari Club International. Gdosky has been selected because of his dedication and concentrated effort in the protection and conservation of Pennsylvania Wildlife Resources. He has been singled out as the top in his field because if his attitude, knowledge, quality of work performance and fairness in dealing with others. On March 17, he will end his illustrious career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He and his wife, Joan, will continue to reside at Dallas, where he will enjoy his retirement.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

Mrs. Dorothy Spencer was recently honored at a retirement dinner at Castle Inn, Dallas, given by the employees of Maple Hill Nursing Home, Lehman, and Mr. Thomas Chesney, owner. Mrs. Spencer a resident of Idetown, has been employed as a nurse’s aide at Maple Hill for the past 13 years. She was presented with a corsage and a gift from the staff in recognition of her years of service. At the celebration with Mrs. Spencer were: Irene Seward, Bonnie Adams, Mary Garrity, Myrtle Freeman, Carol Kalinay, Mr. Chesney, Margo Oncay, Elaine Sickler, David Johnstone, Evelyn Weaver, Mary Hoffman, Rosemary King and Linda Berolzheimer.

Cadette Troop 706, Lake-Lehman, will hold a fundraising basketball game in an attempt to finance a trip to the 1980 Winter Olympics. The girls and Lake-Lehman faculty members will play the WBRE Mini-Dunks Feb. 19, in the Lake-Lehman Senior High School gym. Members of the troop are: Tammy Archavage, Patty Young, Joan Skopic, Brenda Davis, Kim Schneiderite, Suzanne Sabaluski, Terry Mizenko, Kelly DiVeronica and Kathy Cordick.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Four Dallas area scouts will be honored in the meeting room of the Dallas Methodist Church in recognition of their having achieved scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. John Juris, Scoutmaster, Troop 281, announced that the young men are Edward Boltz III, Timothy Kaye, Raymond Jacobs and Douglas Wasserott, all students at Dallas Junior High School.

Saturday evening Dallas Junior and Senior Women’s Clubs will host its annual semi-formal dinner dance at Irem Temple Country Club. A Dutch treat cocktail hour is scheduled for 6, with diner served promptly at 7. Dancing will be to the music of Bobby Baird and his orchestra. Mrs. Phillip Rocco, chairman from the Junior Club and Mrs. Robert Maturi, of the Senior Club, have announced a capacity crowd is expected.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Two Back Mountain men won angling recognition last week in the 24th annual Metropolitan Miami, Florida Fishing Tournament. They were Elwood Whitesell, Dallas, and his brother-in-law Earl Payne of Sweet Valley RD 1. Elwood caught a 5 foot 6 inch sailfish while fishing at Marathon in the Florida Keys in the all tackle division. Payne won recognition for good sportsmanship when he caught and released a 4 foot 10 inch sailfish.

Milton Lutsey, East Summit Street, Shavertown, has accepted a position teaching general business at Downington, Pa. Milton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lutsey, is a graduate of Kingston Township High School and served four years with the U.S. Navy. January 19 he received his degree from Bloomsburg State Teachers College.

The Dallas Women of Rotary and Kiwanis will sponsor jointly a tea and hat show March 11 in Prince of Peace auditorium. “Clarice” of Northumberland, a hat designer of considerable renown, will have hats on display, and explain how they are made and remodeled. “Clarice” has made hats for Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Jane Meadows.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

A.C. Woolbert Jr., of Dallas, has just returned from Syracuse, where he attended a conference of several hundred Purina Feed Dealers. Feed dealers from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were present at the conference where they were told of developments and trends in the feed industry.

Jackie Barnes was host at the Saturday morning Story Hour at the library on February 5th and gave cookies to all of the boys and girls attending. Last Saturday, Carol Dungey and the members of the Book Club were hostesses. Carol gave the children heart shaped cookies which she and her grandmother, Mrs. Arthur Dungey, had made. Among the 55 children in attendance were: Jackie Barnes, Gail Dixon, Tommy Saunders, Martha McKenzie, Jeff McKenzie, Edward Girvan, Cathy Girvan, James Oliver Jr., Joyce Oliver, Bonnie Updyke, Bradley Updyke, Tom Gibbs, Jeff Gibbs, Zena Strub, Ann Black, Marion Ruggles, Donna Meyers, Drew Fitch, Ronnie Fitch, John VanHorn, Nancy VanHorn, Marilyn Shaver and Edward Moore.

