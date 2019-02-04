20 YEARS AGO — 1999

The General Federation of Women’s Club, Harveys Lake, recently announced that Brittney Hillard had won the Solo Tap Dance Division in their annual Performing Arts Competition. Brittney, daughter of Keith and Larisa Hillard of Dallas, attends Gate of Heaven School and is in the fifth grade.

Jason Lyons, Matt Morris and Joel Whipple have heart. For their required senior projects, the Lake-Lehman trio chose to dive into unchartered waters by planning a Valentine’s Day dance to benefit The Alternative Learning Center. The money from the dance will help purchase much-needed recreational equipment for the grade seven through 12 school. The trio, inseparable friends since grade school, got the idea with some help from Whipple’s mother, Karen, who is a school board member. She told them about the shortages at the center and they decided to help.

The Dallas Middle School downhill ski team recently won first and third places at an Interscholastic ski race held at Montage Mountain. Members of the team are Todd Kerestes, Brian Dempsey, Peter Yurchison and Sheree Senausky.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

Karl O. Neuroth, chairman of Keystone Jr. College Art Department, visited Dallas Senior High School recently to present information about the art department at the college to the students in Jane Walzak and Steve Kaschenbach’s classes. Neuroth also reviewed the senior art students’ portfolios. Students whose work was reviewed are: Randi Harvey, Justine Pilecki, Stacy McCuen, Heidi Strazdus and Sandy Hanson.

LaBar’s Sunoco Service Station, in business for more than 43 years, sold its last gasoline this week and locked its pumps waiting for the Sun Oil Company to take out the underground tanks and the gas pumps. The sporting goods store will continue in business and Woody LaBar will continue to do automotive repairs.

Tanya Atherholt, 7, Lehman, has been named a finalist in the National Poster Child Contest, sponsored by the Council for Better Hearing and Speech Month, in conjunction with the Wilkes-Barre Quota Club. Tanya is the daughter of Stephen and Deborah Atherholt, and is a second grade student at Lehman Elementary. Tanya’s hearing impairment is severe, in that she is totally deaf in her right ear and has only modicum hearing in her left ear. She functions by wearing two adult-strength hearing aids.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

Dallas Women of Kiwanis recently held installation of officers for 1979 at Irem Temple Country Club. Mrs. Walter Kozemchak, immediate past president, conducted the installation ceremony. Newly-installed officers are: Mrs. Reese Pelton, treasurer; Mrs. Frank Carlson, 2nd vice president; Mrs. Adolph Grabenstetter, president; Mrs. Andre Billinge, 1st vice president; Mrs. Leonard Harvey, secretary; and Mrs. Robert Lawhorn, corresponding secretary.

Eileen Borton, a senior at Lake-Lehman High School, will participate with the all-eastern Division chorus to be held in Atlantic City Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12 in conjunction with the Eastern Division Biennial In-Service Conference. Only a select few are chosen from each state along the entire Northeastern seaboard. Eileen will be accompanied to Atlantic City by Miss Jane Morris, choral director at Lake-Lehman.

50 YEARS AGO — 1969

Dallas Township recently took delivery on the first new police cruiser owned by the township. In the past, officers provided their own transportation and were in turn reimbursed by the township. Showing off the new cruiser are: Fred Lamoreaux, supervisor, Chief Frank Lange, Jim Davies and Charles Finn.

The Lehman Fire Company Auxiliary will hold a fish supper at the fire hall on Saturday, Feb. 15at 5:30. Menu includes fried flounder, oysters, chicken or seafood combination with home made pie. Mrs. Harold Coolbaugh, general chairman, or Mrs. Robert Marr will take reservations.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Davis N. Schooley, Harris Hill Road, became Potentate of Irem Temple, as 1,000 members from sixteen counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania balloted for office for 1959. Mr. Schooley, financial vice president of Fowler Dick and Walker, was elected without opposition. He was chief rabban in 1958.

Mrs. Sherman Harter was installed as president and Mrs. Franklin Gager, vice president, at the meeting of Dallas Kiwanis Women held at the Country Club last Wednesday. Other officers: Mrs. William Guyette, second vice president; Mrs. Jerome Gardiner, secretary; Mrs. Donald Weeden, treasurer; and Mrs. John Churry, corresponding secretary.

Mrs. Edward Ratcliffe, chairman of decorations for the Valentine dance being sponsored by members of Dallas Senior Woman’s Club next Saturday night at the Country Club and her committee are working overtime planning and making novel decorations for the affair. Members of the decoration committee: Mesdames Robert Clark, Theodore Common, Ralph Dixon, Robert Ott, Robert Dyer, Kenneth Reed, Raymond Elston, Dan Richards, Jerome Gardner, Thomas Robinson, Carl Henderson, Jack Stanley, Robert Maturi, Alton Whittaker, Allen Montross, Howard Wiley, John Williams, William Cooper, L.L. Richardson, Ben Edwards, Samuel Shaskan and Jack Williams.

70 YEARS AGO —1949

Troop 149 Girl Scouts met at the church Wednesday and enjoyed a film, “Magic in the Kitchen” shown by Professor Raymond Kuhnert. Present at the meeting were: Nancy Fitch, Jean Franklin, Mary Polacky, Andrea Sebolka, Jean Matchet, Patsy Peranto, Ann Marie Dunham, Louise Loucks, Carol Ann Rudy, Jaqueline Kingston, Sue Wileman, Marilyn Deutsch and Marilyn Shaver.

Natona Mills Social Club will hold a Washington’s Birthday Dance at Kunkle Community Hall on Monday evening, Feb 21 starting at 8. Bob Scott’s orchestra will play for modern, polka and square dancing. Members of the committee are: Mrs. Delphine Rees, chairman; Mrs. Edith Weaver, co-chairman; Mrs. Frances Hoover, Mrs. Peg Polk, Mrs. Hazel Bogart, Mrs. Florence Davenport and Mrs. Marion White.

