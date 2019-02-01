TUNKHANNOCK — The month of February offers new shopping experiences with many businesses in the borough offering fun opportunities. This is in conjunction with Cabin Fever Frenzy, a month-long challenge to visit some of the over 20 antique, marketplace and specialty stores in the Tunkhannock and Scranton areas.

“Frosted February” sees over a dozen area shops and specialty stores hosting a unique variety of demonstrations, specials and fun adventures that will get you out of the house for two adventurous Saturdays, Feb. 9 and 16. The majority of area restaurants are also in on the fun by featuring a “Frosted” item on their menu; anything from a drink creation to a new take on a dessert. The event was designed to complement Cabin Fever Frenzy 2019 that highlights additional stores in the Tunkhannock area.

“The idea of Frosted February was developed by some of the retail stores as an opportunity to complement the Cabin Fever Frenzy activities,” relates Nancy Parlo, director of the Tunkhannock Business and Professional Association. “Cabin Fever Frenzy participants will be visiting the Tunkhannock area throughout the month and the complementing activities will provide more reason to come out and have some Frosty fun. And of course we can’t forget the Dietrich’s wonderful Winter Fest Film Festival that kicks off in the middle of the month.”

Cabin Fever Frenzy is a first-time event organized by Mary Beck of Central Station Marketplace & Antiques, Scranton.

“There is a great network of people involved in the shops throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania,” she related. “I thought this would be a unique way to highlight area stores and get people to see that great variety of stores and merchandise.” People participating in the Cabin Fever Frenzy will get their cards stamped at each location where they spend ten dollars or more. Once they have visited at least six locations, they will be eligible to win one of four $100 gift cards redeemable at any store on the card. More details are available at the Facebook page: Cabin Fever Frenzy 2019.

Businesses participating in Tunkhannock’s Frosted February event include Jr’s Hallmark with some gourmet treats they sell alongside cards and other gift items, Northeast Title and Tag with a Family Fun Day both Saturdays, Creekside Gardens with a Terrarium class both Saturdays, Ebb’s Candy Jar on Feb. 9 with kids activities at Camp Candy, including an outdoor craft with Cozy Creek Family Campground and on Feb. 16 featuring more adult tastings with Nimble Hill featuring wine pairing with Ebb’s chocolates and featured beer with pretzels between 2 and 4 p.m. Downtown Sundry is offering food samplings between 3 and 6 p.m. Eclectic Heart is coordinating some demonstrations.

Chippy White sees the return of the popular “Galentine” event on the 9th. Mercantile 22 is offering an opportunity for kids to craft a “Victorian Valentine” on Feb. 9 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Feb. 16 offering samples and sales. Twitter’s Gifts and Consignments offers a Build an Ice Cream Sunday on Feb. 9, and on Feb. 16 has coloring sheets and refreshments. Just One More Page Books on Feb. 9 offers a kid’s craft along with coffee and cookies and 10-25% off almost all books. On Feb. 16, they will feature hot tea and baked treats along with kids MES Barnwood sign painting. Bring in your Winter Film Festival Movie Ticket for 10% off a book purchase. During the week of Feb. 9-16, Monzie’s Floral Design is offering 25% off all giftware. Kitson Arts Alliance is offering an art class, “Straight from my Beating Heart” with Elyse Maddock and on Feb. 16 when they will feature the watercolorist Frank Wengen. Keystone Konfections’ mascot Sprinkles will be on hand for photo ops and to greet visitors. The Dietrich Theater, in conjunction with the Winter Film Festival and WVIA is offering a free tea at 4:15 p.m. For more information including class times and registration, visit the Tunkhannock Business and Professional Association Facebook page: Tunkhannock Biz.

Area restaurants creating culinary tie-ins with Frosted February include the Fireplace, Twigs, The Yearbook Café, Keystone Konfections, Tioga Bistro, Downtown Deli, La Casa Di Pasta and Pesos Pizza and Southwest Grill.

Tunkhannock area participants in the Cabin Fever Frenzy 2019 include Apple Wagon Antique Mall, Bridge Street Marketplace, Ebbs Candy Jar, Mercantile 22, Eclectic Heart Antiques and Furnishings, Myers Antiques, Unique Primitives and Treasures, Simple Treasures, Laceyville Emporium and Melbins Murkantile. Scranton area participants include Central Station Marketplace& Antiques, On&On Marketplace, The Perfected Pineapple, Red Barn Antiques/Collectibles, Antiques On The Avenue, Grandfathered In Collectibles, Fabulous Finds of all kinds, East Benton Trading, Lark Mountain Marketplace, and Plains Antiques & Home Furnishings.

Ebb’s Candy Jar, Mercantile 22 and Bridge Street Marketplace are distributing the event cards for Cabin Fever Frenzy 2019. For more information, including addresses and store hours, visit the Cabin Fever Facebook page listing.