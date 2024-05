Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 gave its annual donation to the Back Mountain Memorial Library. The library was founded as a memorial to World War II and all veterans. The American Legion is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The $500 donation will be utilized to recognize this memorable anniversary. From left, are Darlene Kupstas, finance officer; Martha Butler, head librarian; Clarence J. Michael, historian.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_0928.jpg.optimal.jpg Submitted photo