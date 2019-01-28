🔊 Listen to this

20 YEARS AGO — 1999

Scouts in Pack 232 held their annual Pinewood Derby in the Gate of Heaven gym Saturday. The scouts brought dozens of snazzy race cars for the competition, each customized from a kit provided by the Boy Scouts organization. Josh Bowman won the event after having gone unbeaten throughout the double elimination rounds.

Gate of Heaven School is celebrating Catholic Schools Week with special programs in and out of class. Erika Calvatti, a native of Mexico now living in Tunkhannock, taught students how to pray in Spanish. Children learning the Spanish prayers are Jessica Rukstalis, James Schwenner, Adam Limongelli, Allison Spencer, Catherine Clements and Tanner Baloh.

Recently, the Back Mountain Brownie Troop #656 were graciously hosted by the staff of Big Apple Bagels in Dallas. Most impressively, the staff dedicated two hours of their time to bake bagels, pizzas, muffins and cookies with the Brownie troop. Participating Brownies included Lauren Parrish, Rebecca Yannuzzi, Erica Morgan, Sarah Szczuck, Stacey Stepniak, Nicole Clemson and Ashly Stivers.

30 YEARS AGO — 1989

Piano students of Mrs. Lauren J. Mechell recently presented a classical recital in College Misericordia’s auditorium. Participants included Tara Harties, Dallas; Robin Suda, Dallas; James Galliford, Dallas; Benjamin Fiore, Harveys Lake; Bryan Mechell, Dallas; Rebecca Barna, Dallas; and Shannon Kane, Dallas.

Spanish III and IV students at Lake-Lehman High School recently held a “Fiesta de Navidad” to celebrate the holidays. The students prepared authentic Mexican food and enjoyed traditional Mexican songs of the season. Participants are: Rob Neyhard, P.J. Goodwin, Ron Lefkoski, Myssi Compton, Colleen Delaney, Molly White, Kim Vollrath, Holly Sickert, Michelle Lankwarden, Becky Emelett, Enrique Gonzalez Castro, Heather Taylor, Kim Gavin, Al Manzoni, Adam Clark, John Lincoski, Rick Hynick, Mike Paraschak, Nancy Barber, Jen deLeur, Danielle Parise and Frances Nevel.

40 YEARS AGO — 1979

The three-year-old nursery school project of the child development classes at Dallas Senior High School will begin Feb. 6. The high school students are busy planning projects and activities for the children under the direction of Mrs. Nancy Goeringer.

Louis Pugh, contractor, recently donated a 3 HP compressor and an air-operated polisher to the auto body program at Dallas Senior High School. Gerald Kolman, instructor, and the following students were on-hand to look over the new equipment: Ed Lanyon, Keith Calkins, Rick Frederickson, Alan Gordon, Harold Bolton and Mike Barry.

The Dallas Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring its annual Art Contest on Sunday, Feb. 11. The contest is open to all junior and senior students residing in the Dallas area and to club women. The contest will be held at Sue Hand’s Imagery, Main Street, Dallas. Judges are Bob Russin, an art instructor in the Wyoming Valley West Schools, and Adele Schwartz, an art patron.

50 YEARS AGO —1969

One of Back Mountain’s most promising and civic minded young clergymen received the Distinguished Citizens Award from the Wilkes-Barre Jaycees on Saturday evening at their annual banquet held at Carousel Motel. Rev. Charles F. Gommer Jr., pastor of Trucksville United Methodist Church became the Outstanding Young Man of the Wyoming Valley for 1968.

Investiture ceremonies for new members of Brownie Troop 657 were held last week at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Shavertown The following girls were installed and welcomed into the troop: Missy Beach, Caroline Bernardi, Dawn Davenport, Debbie Ell, Peggy Kopetchny, Glenda Sue Lewis, LaVern Miers, Karen Mills, Debbie Schray, Diane Sherin, Carol Ann Sosik, Brenda Stewart and Kimberly Turner.

60 YEARS AGO — 1959

Five members were elected to Prince of Peace Church Vestry at the annual meeting Tuesday night in the parish house. They were: Charles Flack, Judd Holt, Samuel McKensie, John Jeter and Robert Weaver, all to serve three-year terms.

Westmoreland Band Association plans a farmer dance for Saturday evening, 8 to 11. Music will be furnished by Carl Hanks and his orchestra. Proceeds go to purchase of band instruments for students. Mrs. Fred Anderson is general chairman, assisted by Mrs. Budd Hirleman, Mrs. Charles Glahn, Mrs. Ross Kimball and Lawrence Kintzer.

Mrs. Robert Avery and Mrs. Raymond Garinger, Harveys Lake, entertained children of the junior department of Alderson Methodist Church at a Mexican party at the Garinger home in Friday evening. Following the traditional Mexican supper of chili, tortillas, mexicorn, fiesta cookies and hot chocolate, Rev. Gordon gave a talk on Mexican Missions. Then everyone enjoyed the traditional breaking of the Pinnata. Present were Gail Kelley, Caren Jones, Wendy Allen, Gladys Jones, Mary Keener, Ailene Spence, Sheila Hoyt, Cheryl Hoyt, Betty June Shannon, Jean Traver, Debbie Keller, Bryce Smith, Reese Finn, Thomas Finn, Harry Montross, Gerald Evans, Don Evans, Dorne White and Robert Avery.

70 YEARS AGO — 1949

Members of Altar and Rosary Society of St. Therese’s Church entertained on Wednesday night in the church auditorium for retiring officers. Mrs. Thomas Jones, retiring president, received a crystal rosary from Mrs. Robert Williams, newly elected president. Other retiring officers honored were: Mrs. Philip Coniglio, Mrs. Michael Chalwich, Mrs. John Dabnick and Mrs. John Helfrick.

Invitations have been extended to all amateur entertainers in the Back Mountain region to take part in the Amateur Night Program to be held the evening of Washington’s birthday at Noxen Theater under the sponsorship of W.S.C.S. of Noxen Methodist Church. Master of Ceremonies will be Rev. James Hilbert. Judges will be Robert Horlacher, Walter Jarvis and Howard Risely.

