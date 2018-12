- Submitted photo

DALLAS — Tiny awaits her furever home. Tiny is 4 years old, sweet and a little sassy. She likes all the attention to herself. She is used to being the only pet and would be the perfect companion for someone looking for a friend. If you would like to adopt this pretty lady, visit bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. Blue chip Farm Animal Rescue is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached by calling 570-333-5265.