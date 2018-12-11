🔊 Listen to this

Ecumenical Enterprises Inc., for the second year in a row, collected for Toys for Tots. All divisions, including the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, The Meadows Manor, Hi-Meadows Apartments, Trucksville Apartments and Ken Pollock Apartments participated. From left, first row, are Bernie Humphreys, Helen Sartin, Dorothy Case and William St. Clair; all residents of the Meadows Manor Personal Care. Second row, Sergeant Freddy Koch, US Marines; Linda Kanarr, CEO of EEI; Lisa Zamber, CFO of EEI; Linda Boston, dietary manager, Meadows Manor; Camille Fioti, volunteer director, MNRC; Art Jones, maintenance director, MNRC; Mark Weiss, maintenance; Beverly Price, medical records; Vivian Clark, purchasing secretary, MNRC; Joy Bird, housing manager for Hi-Meadows Apartments, Trucksville Apartments and Ken Pollock Apartments; Corporal Blair Blakeslee, US Marines. Third row, Amy Belles, activity director, Meadows Manor; Susan Cooper, Assistant to CEO; Melissa Neishell, ADON; Bob O’Neill, maintenance; Ed Holub, maintenance; Kris Lindbuchler, RNAC. Absent at the time of the photo was Melissa Margotta, administrator, The Meadows Manor.

