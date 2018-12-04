20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Girl Scouts from Troop 624 and Daisy Scouts from Troop 642 joined up Monday to decorate the Christmas tree in front of the Dallas Borough building on Main Street. After the work was done, the Borough treated the scouts to refreshments inside. Participants included Lynn Davis, Alexia Arnold, Ali Snyder, Bryann Cave, Kelsey Mulhern, Shannon Doan, Kim Price, Amber Mulhern, Bethany Harris, Danielle Shaver, Stevie Kioske, Meghan Martin, Carly Tomko, Heather Regnosky and Cassie Snider.

The “Teen Spirit” Youth Group of the Shavertown United Methodist Church recently participated in a “Leaf Raking” community service. Members of the group who helped with leaf removal for the elderly are: Nicole Lamoreaux, Megan Little, Rachel Kukosky, Shana Baker and Janine Kennedy.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

In conjunction with National Education Week, the Lake Noxen PTA sponsored a Science Fair. All of the students’ projects were on display for Parents’ Night. Winners in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades included: Amanda Goble, Melanie Steele, Jaclyn Walkowiak, Eric Pimm, Adam Schooley, Paul Kapral, Ray Honeywell, Sam Saylor, Mike Hollas, Mark Steele, Andrew Race, Joanne White, Melissa Birt, Katie Finch and Amanda Blaine.

This year the Weblos from Dallas Cub Pack #281 had the special opportunity to meet with their State Senator Charles Lemmond, Jr. and State Representative Scott Dietterick during a special visit to the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The group had lunch with Rep Dietterick prior to a tour of the Capitol building and got to sit in on an actual session of the State House. Weblos who participated were: Adam Nicely, Richard Sylvia, Donald Hosey, Nick Sabbatini, Charles Wassaerott V, Donald Holdredge, Aaron Gingo, Matt Williams, Brian Achuff, Joseph Noon and Eric St. Clair.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Members of the Dallas Fire and Ambulance Auxiliary loaded their cars with Christmas Vigil candles last Sunday and took them to the mobile home parks in the area to distribute to residents who wished to purchase the candles. Loading one of the cars are Emily Burns, Betty Brokenshire, Blodwen Shaffer, Sandy Sheehan, and their daughters, Lori Brokenshire, Danielle Burns and Megan Sheehan.

Luzerne County Community College students from the Back Mountain Area, Barbara Johnson, Trucksville, and Kim Patterson, Hunlock Creek, participated in the second annual Fashion Pageant sponsored by the college’s Circle-K. The girls modeled fashions suitable for wear by college students during the fall and winter months.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Walter M. Henricks, Spring Street, Dallas, has been named to the Lees Carpets 100 per cent club. As a member of the club, Mr. Henricks joins an elite sales team that is selected annually for excellence in retail marketing, advertising and display.

Elevated to the rank of Eagle Scout last month at Shavertown Methodist Church, Thomas L. Wallace Jr. received his award at a breakfast arranged by the Men’s Club. Young Wallace, 16 years old, has been in Scouting since Cub Pack years in Pittsburgh. He moved to Shavertown two years ago with his parents. He is entitled to wear twenty-four badges.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Francis Gerrity, ninth grade student at Lake-Lehman joint schools, and son of Bernard Gerrity, musical director, is responsible for a contribution to “Believe it or Not” which was printed in Friday’s Wilkes-Barre Record. Francis, more commonly called Frank, developed a series of shaded diamond and triangular shaped pieces which creates an optical illusion.

Frank Jackson, Harveys Lake, is entertaining a red winged blackbird at his feeder. Ordinarily a migratory bird of the swamplands and marshes, the red winged blackbird is seldom or never seen in Pennsylvania during winter. Mr. Jackson thinks the bird may have been injured since it displays a streak of gray on one wing rather than the usual red. The bird eats breadcrumbs.

Grade school boys and girls enjoyed an all-day program on Monday, sponsored by Back Mountain YMCA. A co-ed swim at the Central Y was the first feature, followed by lunch at the Y luncheonette, and movies. Rev. and Mrs. George Pickett were in charge of the group. Boys and girls were: Lee Frantz, Carol Pickett, Tommy Malkames, Jimmy Yarnal, Myra Berti, Cynthia Gallety, Bill McKenzie, Sharon Evans, Sumner Bachman, James Knecht, Teddy Wright, George Block, Donna and Paul Priebe, Herbie Gearhart, Rickie Kitchen, Chris Bolen, Gail and Mark Kessler, Judy Schneider, Linda Parry, David Schenk, Edith Carey, Carol Pope and Anna Berger.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Miss Shirlee Allen, majorette, Dallas, won the “Miss Football of Wyoming Valley” contest, conducted by the officials of the Wilkes-Barre professional football team. She competed with majorettes from all parts of Wyoming Valley during the halves of the Bullets home games at Artillery Park. Shirlee’s outstanding performance was done with one and two batons.

Mary Porter, Shaver Avenue, Shavertown, has been selected as one of eight students comprising the committee arranging for the third annual Christmas vacation tour of Cuba by Spanish students of Wilkes College and their friends. Miss Porter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Porter, is majoring in social studies leading to a Bachelor of Arts degree at Wilkes College.

Members of the Senior Class of Dallas Township High School will present a three act comedy, “Act Your Age” December 10 at 8 p.m. in the school auditorium under the direction of Miss Margaret Kane and Daniel Williams. The cast includes Jacqueline Mahoney, Charlotte Peeke,

Barbara Hope, Irene Wilson, Mariella Sullivan, Clara Ann Evans, Lee Honeywell, David Parsons and Edward McCusker.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com