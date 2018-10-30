Dallas High School girls eliminated in district volleyball, field hockey competition

Dana Macko had seven kills and seven digs Monday when Tunkhannock defeated Dallas, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18, in a District 2 Class 3A girls volleyball semifinal at Nanticoke.

Tunkhannock advances to face top-seeded Nanticoke in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. championship match at Wilkes University.

Megan Straley had four kills and 14 digs for Tunkhannock. Annalise Verbeek added 20 assists, Abbigale Mingus had four aces and Molly Goodwin contributed five kills and two blocks.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coughlin 2

Dallas 1

Coughlin defeated Dallas, 2-1, in a shootout in a District 2 Class 2A semifinal that was suspended Friday and completed Monday.

The teams remained tied, 1-1, through the last 20 minutes of the first half, the entire second half and two overtimes Friday in wet conditions at Coughlin before being halted by darkness.

The game was picked up with the one-on-one shootout Monday afternoon where Coughlin prevailed by scoring on three of five attempts.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Dallas-School-District-4.jpg