Only Yesterday: Hazel Honeywell honored for service to Shavertown United Methodist Church in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Marissa Mahle, winner of this year’s PTA Calendar Cover Contest at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, will be seeing her own art work on the cover of the 1998-99 PTA Calendar. Every year the PTA sponsors this contest that challenges 4th and 5th grade students to come up with the most creative calendar cover page. The students tried to convey the importance of the PTA in their school system by using the current PTA theme of the year, “Fitting the Pieces Together for Our Children.” The winner not only gets to see their own winning picture on this year’s PTA calendar but also is awarded a $50 bond.

On a recent October Sunday over 50 students from the Dallas Middle School participated in the American Diabetes Association’s “Walk for Diabetes.” The walk-a-thon course circled Harveys Lake and the Dallas students raised $2,500 for the ADA. The six students who solicited the highest money pledges for the walk-a-thon were: Kevin Spangenberg, John Arthur, Thomas Mulhern, Kara Ringler, Carrie Thimot and Samantha Decker.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Dallas Senior High School received its third consecutive National Achievement Award for superior art work in the 61st National High School Art Exhibition presented by Scholastic Inc. This year’s exhibit was viewed at the Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland, Ohio from June 24 to July 13. Donald Burke, a 1988 Dallas High School graduate, was the Hallmark Honor Prize winner of a $100.00 cash award for the past school year. He is presently attending the Savannah College of Art and Design on a $15,000 scholarship for art (architectural design).

At a recent Sunday worship service at the Shavertown United Methodist Church, Mrs. Hazel Honeywell was honored for 40 years of dedicated service to the church. Mary Lou Swingle, Sunday School Superintendent, presented a certificate of appreciation to Mrs. Honeywell for her work as secretary to the Sunday School.

Dallas High School principal Frank Galicki crowned Maureen Sheridan as Homecoming Queen during halftime ceremonies Saturday at the Dallas-Hanover Area game.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Lee Ann Hagenbach was chosen as Homecoming Queen at the Lake-Lehman-Coughlin game last Saturday. She was escorted by Joseph Levi.

Students of Hilltop Nursery School were entertained Monday morning by Celloist Dorothy Stahl, who played a selection of nursery rhymes. Students included Laura Cashore, Nancy Kingsbury, Carrie Snell, Cathy Stine, Lori Bonomo, Shannon Vigilone, Chris Thomas, Bridget Hozempa, Heidi Wenrich, Jason McDade, Michelle Stahl, Nikki Sutton, Daniel Watchulonis and David Fitch.

Wayne Hughes’ Ecology class spent a weekend primitive camping at Rickett’s Glen State Park. Taking part were: Liza DeWitt, Brad Bullock, Chris Kern, Brenda Long, Jennifer Booth, Kenny Sitkowski, Gloria Hazeltine, Steve Bittenbender, Sharon Herbert, Barbara Wallace, Denise Sherwood, Chris Burke, Chris Troup, Dave Kovalski, Mike Harrleman, Will Rinehimer, Scott Prater, Tony DalSanto and Wilson Gregory.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Installation of Officers of Daddow Isaacs Unit No. 672, American Legion Auxiliary, was conducted recently at the Legion Home in Dallas. Miss Louise Maria, central director, administered the oath of office to the following: President, Mrs. Dorothy McAllister; 1st vice president, Mrs. Lillian Marsh; 2nd vice president, Mrs. Florence Davenport; recording secretary, Mrs. Shirley Templin; treasurer, Mrs. Helen Garbutt; Chaplain, Mrs. Marguerite Dubil; historian, Mrs. Mary Sapser; Sgt. At Arms, Mrs. Estelle Shuleski.

Letters of commendation have been awarded six Dallas Senior High School students for high performance in the 1968 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. They are Vera Balshaw, Joan Dominick, Marguerite Futch, Vincent Roman, Brian Beard and Cheryl Casner.

An early morning fire which came close to completely destroying the Castle Inn Restaurant Saturday, was promptly quelled by three local fire companies. Only one section of the Inn was gutted by the fire. Of undetermined origin, the blaze is believed to have started in the office or ladies room reaching into the partitions. Three young women motorists saw the flames at 2:30 a.m. and rushed to Dallas to report.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Dallas Kiwanis Women planned for distribution of Thanksgiving baskets, appointed a committee for the Christmas party for underprivileged children, named a nominating committee, and introduced, Mrs. George McCutcheon, at their meeting held last Wednesday at Irem Country Club. Mrs. Robert Dyer was asked to head the committee for the Christmas party, to be given for children sometime during December at the American Legion Home.

An injured black long-haired puppy lying in Memorial Highway near Idetown Monday morning excited the pity of Mrs. Fred Maier of Warden Place who immediately notified The Dallas Post and stayed with the dog until it was picked up and taken to Dr. R.C. Post in Shavertown where it was kept overnight. “Teddy” is now back home in Idetown with his mistress, Mrs. Herbert A. Ward, hobbling around with a splint on his broken hind leg.

Recently, members of Den 1, Cub Pack 281, under the leadership of Mrs. Carleton Davies, visited Dallas Dairy and Sandsdale Dairy Farm. These visits were made in connection with the November Cub Scout theme which is “See it – Do it.” Cub Scouts taking part in these visits were Mark Davies, Tommy Rowett, Billy Rowett, Eric Mayer, Alan Brown, Bobby Kelly, Mike Davis and Billy Davis. Weblos attending were Jacky Mallin and Artie Miller.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Of the four Seniors chosen to serve on the Honor Court, a very important institute at Wyoming Seminary, are three Back Mountain boys and girls, Lois Kiefer, Kitty Hauck and Paul Wasserott. The court, consisting of 13 members of the student body selected by the students themselves, tries any student accused of violating the honor pledge.

Tommy Andrew, Shavertown rabbit breeder, won first prize in the rabbit show at Freeland on Sunday. It took Mr. Andrew three years to achieve his desire, and he hopes to win next year.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com

The Dallas Post published for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

