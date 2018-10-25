Dallas Kiwanis, Key Club members prepare for Oct. 28 Halloween parade and party

Submitted photo Lake-Lehman High School Key Club members are, from left, Alyssya Raczkowski, Alexa Karlowicz, Lili Raczkowski, Lily Wood, Kailea Adkins, and Ceaira Smith - Submitted photo Dallas High School Key Club members are, from left, Alex McKnee, Mackenzie Langan, Maura Berecin, Sabrina Barlow, Riley Wren and Amelia Bendick. - Submitted photo Dallas Kiwanis and Key Club members prepare for the annual Halloween parade and party. - Submitted photo Dallas Kiwanis members are, from left, first row, Mildred Dobash, Beverly Atherholt, James Snyder, and Shirley Moyer. Second row, Ted Dymond, Bernard Banks, Harold Stout, Glenn Patrick, Charles Kishbaugh, Ted Shone, Abigail Call Patrick, Cathy Beretski and Elizabeth Martin. - -

DALLAS — Dallas Kiwanis Club members gathered recently, finalized preparations and filled goodie bags for their indoor annual Halloween parade and party for children. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Station 121 – Dallas Township Fire Hall. Members were assisted by students from High School Key Clubs in Dallas and Lake-Lehman School Districts. For over 60 years, Dallas Kiwanis Club hashosted this annual Halloween event for area youths. Pictured in photos are: