The Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Dr., will hold a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. The movie will be PG-rated “I Can Only Imagine,” starring Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins. Popcorn will be available and reservations are not necessary. For more information, call 570-675-1216.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Movie-theater.jpg