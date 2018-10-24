Misericordia University staff members honored for years of service

Submitted photo Misericordia University employees honored for five years of service are, from left, first row, Barbara Krupsha, Exeter; Darlene Kuchinski-Donnelly, Wapwallopen; Elizabeth Kavanaugh, Swoyersville; Heather Fritz, Shavertown; and Laura Rock, Kingston. Second row, Katherine Pohlidal, Glen Lyon; Ryan Weber, Greentown; Andrew Yakobitis, West Pittston; Thomas J. Botzman, Dallas; Pamela Dwyer, Hanover Township; Matthew Titus, Dallas; and Michael Diakun, Mountain Top. - Submitted photo Celebrating 10 years of service to Misericordia University are, from left, first row, Joseph Grilli, Jenkins Township; Janilla Stark, Plains; Lailani Augustine, Shavertown; Trish Burgess, Dallas; and Richard Hancuff, Dallas; second row, Ted Chernyl, Larksville; Adele Wagner, Lehman Township; Lynn Blazaskie, Hanover Township; Cheyne Wago, Scranton; Melanie Shepherd, Kingston; Michael Orleski, Dallas; and Angelo “A.J.” Nudo, Dallas. - Submitted photo Misericordia University employees honored for 15 years of service are, from left, first row, Karen Klimas, Michael Hilstolsky, West Wyoming. - Submitted photo Jeanne VanDuzer, left, of Tunkhannock, and Josephine Dougherty, Shavertown, were among those honored for 20 years of service at Misericordia University during the recent Service Awards Dinner. - - Submitted photo Celebrating 25 years of service to Misericordia University are, from left, first row, Marnie Hiester Idec, Tunkhannock; and Linda Grey, Noxen; second row, Lalit Shah, Clarks Summit; and Loraine Zelna, Falls. - - Submitted photo History Professor David Wright, Ph.D., of Dallas, was recognized for 30 years of service to Misericordia University at the recent Service Awards Dinner held in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. - -

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University recently honored 60 employees at the 39th annual Service Awards Dinner, including President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., for having achieved milestones on their years of service to the college community.

Dr. Botzman celebrated five years of service on July 1. The event included special recognition for History Professor David Wright, Ph.D., of Dallas, who was recognized for 30 years of service; and Linda Grey, of Noxen, Marnie Hiester Idec of Tunkhannock, Lalit Shah, of Clarks Summit, and Loraine Zelna, of Falls, who were honored for 25 years of service.

Employees recognized for 20 years of service were Sue Barry, of Dallas; Pauline Bump, of Pittston; Marilyn DeHaven, of Dallas; Josephine Dougherty, of Shavertown; William McMonigal, of Plymouth; Maureen Pascal, of Forty Fort; and Jeanne VanDuzer, of Tunkhannock.

People receiving recognition for 15 years of service were Angela Asirvatham, of Shavertown; Sheryl Goss, of Hunlock Creek; Michael Hilstolsky, of West Wyoming; Karen Klimas, of Harding; Mary Jo Nelson, of Shavertown; Maria Reccahia, of Dallas; Charles Saladino, of Lake Ariel; Jay Stine, of Shavertown; Joseph Wallace, of Dallas; and Stephanie Winsock, of Trucksville.

Observing 10-year anniversaries were Lailani Augustine, of Shavertown; Lynn Blazaskie, of Hanover Twp.; Trish Burgess, of Dallas; Ted Chernyl, of Larksville; Anna Fedor, of Dallas; Joseph Grilli, of Jenkins Township; Richard Hancuff, of Dallas; Angelo “A.J.” Nudo, of Dallas; Michael Orleski, of Dallas; David Pasquini, of Trucksville; Melanie Shepherd, of Kingston; Janilla Stark, of Plains; Steven J. Tedford, of Mountain Top; Adele Wagner, of Lehman Township; and Cheyne Wago, of Scranton.

The following employees were honored for five years of service: Laura Angeline, of Shavertown; Dr. Botzman, of Dallas; Michael Diakun, of Mountain Top; Pamela Dwyer, of Hanover Twp.; Heather Fritz, of Shavertown; Elizabeth Kavanaugh, of Swoyersville; Barbara Krupsha, of Exeter; Darlene Kuchinski-Donnelly, of Wapwallopen; Susan McDonald, of Kingston; Kathryn Michael, of Dallas; Matthew Nickel, of Dallas; Tracey

O’Day, of Wilkes-Barre; Welyn Pegarella, of Hunlock Creek; Kelly Phillips, of Dallas; Katherine Pohlidal, of Glen Lyon; Laura Rock, of Kingston; Randy Schimelfenig, of Dallas; Maureen Sheridan, of Dallas; Cathy Speace, of Shavertown; Matthew Titus, of Dallas; Ryan Weber, of Greentown; Joshua Winneker, of Chester; N.J.; and Andrew Yakobitis, of West Pittston.