Only Yesterday: Arnie Garinger starred in Lake Twp. High School play in 1948

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Candidates for Homecoming Queen at Lake-Lehman High School are Melanie Steele, Rachel Bouthot, Kristin Evans, Jennifer McCall, Jennifer Celusniak, and Faith O’Dell. The queen will be crowned at Saturday’s football game.

Volunteers hosted a benefit spaghetti dinner Oct. 15 at St. Theresa’s Church for “Sista Sponsa’s Kids.” Serving in the kitchen were Marilyn Stanks, Noreen Galady, Lisa Degraba, Maureen Albrecht, Jean Brennan and Jim Phillips.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Lake-Lehman has been notified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation that Erin Brady and Karen White have been designated Commended Students in the 1988 National Merit Scholarship Program. Both are seniors who placed in the top 50,000 of more than one million participants and will receive a letter of commendation in recognition of outstanding academic promise.

Bernie C. Banks, Membership Chairman of the Dallas Kiwanis Club, received the Club’s Kiwanian of the Year Award during the installation dinner for 1988-89 officers held recently at Irem Temple Country Club. Banks has been Membership Chairman for three years during which time the club experienced a net gain. He has also chaired the Halloween Parade, Nominations Committee, and been active on the Board of Directors.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

During the last week, elections for student council officers and representatives were held at Lake-Lehman High School. Elected to offices and the council were: Berni Harbousy, Kim Edwards, Dawn Cumens, Carol Cigarski, Tom Williams, Aileen Borton, Joy Thomas, Jennifer Urko, Chip Austin, Ann Marie Borofski, Liz Yurko, Elaine Cigarski, Tracy Turner, Cindi McDaniel, Cathy White, Aileen O’Donnell, Paul Saneholtz, Wendy Anderson, Bonnie Ziminski, Karen Batka, Dave Jenkins, Ed Pashinski, Kitty Houssock and Linda Bednar.

Installation of officers was held by the Dallas Legion Saturday night followed by refreshments served by the members of the Auxiliary. Installing officer was Al Prebola, District II Commander. Installed were: Ed Lyons, commander; William Bell, Sr., vice commander; Henry Van Horn, proxy; Richard Staub, chaplain; Thomas Reese, adjutant; Andrew Schlosser, historian; Gus Shuleski, proxy; Ed Buckley, treasurer; Dana Ide, Joseph Kelley, sergeants-at-arms; John Burba, service officer; Conrad Hislop, Jr. vice commander.

50 YEARS AGO —1968

Thomas Borthwick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Borthwick, Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, was honored at the Opening Exercises of the 145th Session of Jefferson Medical College recently when he received two awards for scholastic achievement. Tom received second prize in the best essay and examination for the Physiology Prize and was one of two students receiving top awards among 1st, 2nd and 3rd year classes for the highest grades in the Lange Medical Publication Prizes.

Cub Scouts of Den 3, Pack 281, Dallas, enjoyed a visit to the Sugar Hollow Fish Hatchery on Saturday, October 12. They also went on a hike and held a wiener roast. Attending were: Bart Slocum, Bill Duda, Matt Fiske, Tony Fiske, Wayne Goode, Scott Slocum, Den Chief. The cubs were accompanied by Mrs. Mary Fiske, Den Mother, and Mrs. Peter Duda.

The Dorcas Society of St. Paul Lutheran Church, met recently in the church social rooms with Mrs. Fred Templin presiding. Officers for the coming year were selected as follows: President, Mrs. Victor McCarty; Vice President, Mrs. Robert Monk; Secretary, Mrs. Theodore Woolbert; Treasurer, Mrs. Herbert Hill. They will take office in January.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Governor George M. Leader presented a commendation “for outstanding contributions to the furtherance of highway safety” to Dallas Post editor Howard Risley during his brief visit to Dallas Wednesday morning.

Two television sets, gifts of the Trucksville PTA, have been installed at Trucksville Grade School, one upstairs, one on the first floor. People who headed the two-year effort to raise funds for the expensive equipment are Mrs. Fred Dingle, last year’s PTA president; Stanley Weaver, PTA president for 1956-1957; and Mrs. William Shuster, recently installed PTA president.

Nebbie Garinger was elected president of the Chi Rho Fellowship Class of Huntsville Christian Church at a meeting at the parsonage with Mrs. Charles Frick, teacher. Vice president is Richard Stroud; secretary, Glenda Wagner; treasurer, Janet Roberts. Class member are James Davis, Emerson Evans, Joanne Hadsall, Donna Hopa, Janet Roberts, Karen Spencer, Donald Stroud and Marylee Woodling.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Seniors of Lake Township High School will sponsor a Play Tournament in the high school auditorium this Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. The sophomore class will present “Wilbur Minds the Baby,” a comedy in one act featuring Arnold Garinger, Leona Hosay, Richard Cornell, Jean Gray, Treva Traver, Faye Smith, Angela Biery and Forest Sorber. They will compete with junior class members presenting “The Invisible Clue” a mystery in one act, and senior class members presenting “Life with Willy,” a comedy in one act. Prizes will be awarded to the class and student giving the best performance.

A number of local women were among those who showed paintings at the tea and art exhibit sponsored by the Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club last Tuesday. They were: Mrs. Frank Werner, Mrs. Clarence Laidler, Mrs. Charles Ashley, Mrs. Floyd Sanders, Mrs. Fred Howell and Mrs. T.M.B. Hicks Jr.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com

The Dallas Post published for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

