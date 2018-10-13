Only Yesterday: Stacy Chamberlain crowned Lake-Lehman Homecoming Queen in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Dallas High School will hold its annual Homecoming Saturday, October 24, and the Homecoming Queen will be announced during that day’s football game against Wyoming Area. The seven candidates for queen are: Stephanie Potisek, Holly Shiber, Holly Ramey, Segan Millington, Lacey Popson, Courtney Kryston and Beth Carey.

Recently the Dallas Middle School Student Council held election of officers for the 1998-99 school year. The following officers will serve their classmates and school: Jillian Krakosky, president; Todd Buckley, vice president; Gabrielle Huh, recording secretary; Amanda Hayes, corresponding secretary; and Carrie Thimot, treasurer.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Stacy Chamberlain was crowned 1988 Knights Homecoming Queen during the Lake-Lehman game with GAR last Saturday. Stacy received the majority of the votes for queen from the student body during the election held last Friday.

Members of Shavertown Brownie Troop #929 recently toured the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. In addition to the tour, each child received a free reflective safety sticker. Members of the troop: Gwen Zerembo, Tracee Watchulonis, Amanda Ellsworth, Kelly Seaman, Kerri Jean Stephens, Emily Mallick, Amy Samuels, Elizabeth Stocker, Sally Sarieh and Susan Smith.

Miss Jane Hagan of Dallas, was inducted into the Back Mountain Kiwanis Club during a recent breakfast meeting at Pickett’s Charge Restaurant, Dallas. She was sponsored by Past President, Steve Klaboe. She is associated with Marvell Kitchens, Wyoming.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

The Gate of Heaven Altar and Rosary Society of the Gate of Heaven Church will hold its annual card party and fashion show this Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. in the school auditorium. Mrs. Edward Thompson is chairman, assisted by co-chairmen, Mrs. Paul Gritman and Mrs. John Tinner.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced the appointment of Mrs. Linda L. Vozniak as chairperson for the fall door-to-door march in Dallas. The campaign will take place in late October and the proceeds will be used to continue the work of St. Jude Hospital.

Two Dallas students are among the six Wyoming Seminary students that were given the National Merit Scholarship Corporation commendation certificate by Robert D. Klarsch, Academic Dean. They are: Charles Parkhurst and Donald Flick.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

The Senior M.Y.F. of Dallas United Methodist Church entertained the Junior M.Y.F. at a “Sing-In” in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stair, 42nd Street, Sunday evening. The young people enjoyed folk singing with Beth Sheehan and Priscilla Reese playing guitars. A reading of “The Meaning of Minstrels,” was done by Chuck LaBerge, Brian and Cheryl Beard.

Sam Zachary will be seen in a major role of the forthcoming attraction of the Bloomsburg Players at Bloomsburg State College. The Pulitzer Prize-Winning drama by Tennessee Williams, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” will be presented in Haas Auditorium this Friday and Saturday evening. Sam, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Zachary, Shavertown, and a 1967 graduate of Dallas Senior High School, is presently a sophomore at Bloomsburg and a member of the Players for the second year. He will be seen as “Mitch” in the production.

Trucksville United Methodist Church WSCS will sponsor a Bazaar Saturday and Sunday afternoon in the Educational Building. Mrs. Byron Shortz is general chairman. The Bake Sale will be run by Mrs. Harold Croom, Mrs. Thomas Williams and Mrs. William Lohmann.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Twenty Limited Gun Club members were entertained at their annual party at the home of Dr. F. Bud Schooley, Lake Street, Dallas, on Saturday night. Members presented Dr. Schooley with a .22 caliber revolver. Present at the party were Elvin Bean, Emile Balewski, Bob Bellas, Fassett Crosby, Edgar Engelman, George Hackling, Lewis Hackling, Bob May, George Miller, Roy Newell, Earl Richards, Albert Ruff, Frank Turner, George Schooley and the host.

Eva Sue Szela, seventh grade Gate of Heaven student, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Szela of Trucksville, won a first award with a snow scene painted in oils, in competition with adults at Bloomsburg Fair. Eva has been painting since February. Launching her on her painting career was Mrs. Vincent Makar, of New Goss Manor, who herself took a first with an embroidered picture at the Fair.

Mrs. Stephen Bombick was awarded the mink stole Wednesday evening at Gate of Heaven Party and Christmas Bazaar. Not present to receive it, she was told of her good fortune by Father Kane, who sent it to her by a friend.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

The degree team of Black Diamond Post American Legion installed John Nash as new commander of Daddow-Isaacs Post at impressive ceremonies in the Legion home on Huntsville Road. Other officers installed were: Harold Brobst, first vice commander; Darwin Roberts, second vice commander; Joseph Lavelle, chaplain and sergeant-at-arms; Arthur Dungey, finance officer; and Steve Pavlick adjutant and historian.

Rev. Fred Reinfurt, who could save many souls to the gallon when he drove a 1928 Pontiac during the war days, has now lowered the cost even further. He has purchased a whizzer bike, and any autumn morning you can see him in a red and black lumberman’s jacket and ski cap making his pastoral calls. Whether he is chasing sinners or saving souls, a ride through these beautiful autumn hills ought to give any man some mighty good ideas for a sermon.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com

The Dallas Post published for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

