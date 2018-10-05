Atty. Catherine Mihalick, of Shavertown, to be honored by YMCA

Mihalick -

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA will honor Catherine Mihalick, J.D., C.T.F.A., Albert J. Kotch and Rose Mahler at the organization’s 2018 Leadership Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 25. The event will be held at the Westmoreland Club, 59 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. along with a silent auction, followed by dinner and awards at 6:30 p.m.

Atty. Mihalick, of Shavertown, will receive the 2018 Robert K. Mericle Leadership Award, which honors an individual who demonstrates exemplary efforts in furthering the mission of the YMCA and enhancing the quality of life in the community.

A stalwart supporter of the YMCA, Atty. Mihalick has served as a member of the board of directors since 2008. She held the reins as board president from 2013-15. She was nominated for “her continued commitment of time, energy and expertise in board activities,” according to her nomination.

Her roles included serving on a number of committees and projects, including the Leadership Dinner, Executive Committee, Annual Campaign, Friends and Family Night Out, and Finance Committee, among many others. She has also served her community as past president of the Junior League and Wyoming Seminary Parents’ Association, and currently is treasurer of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Atty. Mihalick specializes in estate planning, probate and litigation at the Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia offices of Vinsko and Associates, P.C. Her past employment includes senior fiduciary advisor and relationship strategist/vice president at PNC Wealth Management; senior trust officer-team leader/vice president at M&T Bank and M&T Investment Group, in addition to practicing law at other Northeast Pennsylvania area law firms. Atty. Mihalick is a native of Kingston and a graduate of Wyoming Seminary. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College, and holds a Juris Doctorate from Widener University School of Law. She also holds a Certified Trust and Financial Designation and is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.

Kotch, of Walnutport, will be presented with the 2018 Frank M. Henry Layperson of the Year Award. The award recognizes an unsung hero at the YMCA, one who contributes their time and services for the betterment of the organization and the local community.

Kotch has served the YMCA as a Camp Kresge Committee member for the past five years. During this time, Kotch has served as grill master for various community events at camp, cooking and donating hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers. He also donated a large amount of furniture from a previous business to Camp Kresge that is used in the Camp Office and Program Office.

Mahler will receive the 2018 George Brandt Community Service Award. The award is named in honor of the indefatigable YMCA board member George Brandt, who passed away in September 2015. The award is bestowed annually to a volunteer who demonstrates the type of exceptional service that Brandt did as an active member and volunteer of the Wilkes-Barre YMCA for more than 60 years.

Tickets for the Leadership Dinner are $125 per person. Corporate sponsorships, digital program ads and tickets are available by calling Jamie Dudick at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA at 570-970-5027, or emailing her at Jamie.Dudick@wbymca.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit programming at the YMCA.