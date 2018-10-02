Madison Brdaric, Mike Bulzoni lead Lake-Lehman soccer wins

Madison Brdaric scored four goals Monday when Lake-Lehman defeated Holy Redeemer, 9-2, in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer.

The win made it twice in five days that Lake-Lehman handed one of its rivals for the Division 2 title its first loss of division play. The Black Knights avenged their only division loss by beating Wyoming Area Thursday.

Sarah Salus and Emily Smith each added two goals and an assist in the win.

Lake-Lehman has outscored opponents, 48-4, in a six-game winning streak that includes the wins over Holy Redeemer, Wyoming Area and rival Dallas.

In other Monday events:

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 6

Holy Redeemer 1

Mike Bulzoni scored three goals and assisted on two more in the WVC Division 2 game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 1-1

Dallas split two matches to finish 11-2 and alone in third place in the 14-team WVC.

Wyoming Seminary shut out Dallas, 5-0, to finish unbeaten and clinch the conference championship.

Reese Lewandowski-Carolina Stallard and Hailey Sobocinski-Liz Mead swept doubles for Dallas in a 3-2 win over MMI Prep.

Tunkhannock 5

Hanover Area 0

Jillian Landon won, 6-0, 6-0, at singles while leading Tunkhannock to its sweep in the WVC match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3

Crestwood 0

Gianna Musto led the way with 16 kills and six digs as Dallas moved into a tie for first place with defending champion Holy Redeemer by improving to 9-0 in the WVC with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of Crestwood.

Sam Michael added nine kills and 12 service points.

Delaware Valley 3

Lake-Lehman 0

Delaware Valley swept, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16.

Morgan Marchakitus had six kills, Corinna Scoblick had 30 digs and Macenzi Barker had three blocks for Lake-Lehman in the loss.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 5

Abington Heights 0

Kate Roberts scored two goals and Amy Supey had a nine-save shutout in the WVC Division 1 win.

Alana Antonello had a goal and an assist while Madeline Newman had two assists in the win.