Lugiano wins district golf title; Paczewski, Wilson also advance

ROARING BROOK TWP. – Lake-Lehman’s Bobby Lugiano won the Class 2A boys title and Dallas freshman Logan Paczewski had the Wyoming Valley Conference’s best round during Monday’s District 2 Individual Golf Championships at Elmhurst Country Club.

Lugiano, Paczewski and Bobby Wilson, a Wyoming Seminary golfer from Dallas, all advanced to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association East Regional Oct. 15 at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood.

Paczewski will be the only WVC player in the Class 3A boys portion of the East Regional after shooting 2-under-par, 70 and finishing one shot behind repeat champion Alex Pillar from Wallenpaupack. Pillar is the son of Country Club at Woodloch Springs director of golf John Pillar, a former U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open qualifier.

Lugiano followed his win at Pre-districts last week, when he won by one shot, to claim the district crown with a two-stroke victory over Wyoming Seminary’s Jeremy Callahan and Holy Redeemer’s Derek Answini. It’s his third high school tournament win in the last two years as he improved on his showing of third at last year’s District 2 event.

“All the hard work is paying off,” Lugiano said. “I had two bad holes, but other than that a pretty good day. Just playing how I usually play.”

The Lake-Lehman junior also said that he has played rounds with Answini, Wilson and Callahan, and hopes to get a practice round in at Golden Oaks with the three prior to regionals.

“In the regular season, we were all within a few strokes so I knew it would be tight today. I knew I had to put up a pretty decent score to make it,” Lugiano said. “We’re all pretty good friends. I think we’ll set up a practice round together, try to learn the course together.”

Paczewski’s 2-under par 70 was the lowest by any WVC golfer at districts since Mariano Medico carded 68 in 2012.

Still, the Mountaineer advances to regionals after winning the Tryba Tournament and the Pre-district event.

Paczewski was involved in a competitive round with Pillar as they were paired together. Pillar took the lead with birdies on two of the last three holes. Paczewski birdied No. 18 as one of his four on the day, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Pillar.

“We were having a great match throughout the whole time. Me and Pillar were always tight throughout the whole round. We were neck-and-neck until he made the last two birdies where he separated from me,” Paczewski said. “We knew we were playing together. And every time we play together we have a lot of fun.”

The entire Class 3A boys field was competitive. Only four golfers advanced to regionals, but all finished under par. In fact, Abington Heights’ Troy Kelleher, who was also in the group with Paczewski and Pillar, scored 71, but lost on a three-way playoff to move on. One of the reasons for the low scores, Paczewski thinks was the weather conditions.

“Last year, I know it was cold and windy. I was only in eighth grade, but I was there,” Paczewski said. “Today it was hot and 70 degrees. The ball was going normal distance, making it a lot easier.”

The WVC grabbed nine of 15 regional berths, including girls championships for Jessica McClellan of MMI Prep in Class 2A and Evie Williams of Crestwood in Class 3A.

